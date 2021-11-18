

Central American migrants travel in trucks during their caravan to northern Mexico today, in the municipality of Jesús Carranza, in the state of Veracruz (Mexico).

By Juan Manuel Blanco

TAPACHULA, Mexico – The migration crisis worsened in Mexico after the departure of a new caravan this Thursday from Tapachula, on the border with GuatemalaWhile advancing through the eastern state of Veracruz, a previous contingent still made up of hundreds of people.

Some 3,000 migrants, mostly Central Americans and Haitians, they left in a new caravan from Tapachula, in the southeastern state of Chiapas.

Its destination is in principle Mexico City, where they will seek to regularize the migratory situation, although They do not rule out heading directly to the northern border, as recently announced by the contingent that also left Tapachula almost a month ago and is now in the eastern state of Veracruz.

The new group of migrants is largely made up of families and left Tapachula at dawn, anticipating high temperatures and humidity that plague the region.

Before leaving, they made prayers to entrust themselves to God and ask the authorities to let them advance without problems.

Fear of authorities

The spokesperson for this new caravan, activist Luis Rey García Villagrán, affirmed that the contingent is open to dialogue. But he asked the Government of Mexico, specifically the National Migration Institute (INM), to guarantee that the visitor cards for humanitarian reasons that have been delivered in recent weeks to several hundred foreigners who were part of the contingent that is today by Veracruz are valid for the entire territory.

The activist added that they are around 14 nationalities that have started this caravan and anticipates that more migrants may join in their journey through the state of Chiapas.

Johny is one of the Haitian migrants who have been integrated into this new caravan.

“They tell me that we are going to walk about a thousand kilometers to reach our destination, which is the United States,” he told ., and hoped soon to get somewhere to find work and settle down.

Josué Ignacio, a Honduran migrant, undertook the journey in the caravan, claiming that the immigration authorities did not resolve his situation.

“I was already with my family, we fixed papers and cards and the Immigration itself took care of taking that away from us. We had a one-year permit, we were working in Monterrey and we wanted to visit family in another state and they took away our permit, ”he assured.

This caravan advanced about 11 kilometers to the first immigration checkpoint, where the migrants passed freely despite the presence of the National Guard and officials.

Finally, they reached the municipality of Huehuetán.

The contingent, exhausted

Parallel, the caravan that in the last hours arrived in the eastern state of Veracruz He is this Thursday advancing on foot from the town of Jesús Carranza to the north of this region, one of the most dangerous in the country.

They did so, as on Wednesday, under surveillance by the security forces and also supported by medical bodies.

According to the Government of Veracruz itself, in this caravan, which initially gathered around 5,000 people, it would now be made up of about 300 people.

And this same Thursday, another 50 migrants left the group and arrived at the port of Veracruz after adhering to the INM’s regularization program.

The fatigue after 500 kilometers of walking has taken a toll on them – there are many families with children – and for this reason many have joined the INM’s proposal to regularize their stay and leave the contingent.

The migratory wave

These two caravans advance as the region experiences a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on 30 of September.

The groups have been launched after the Mexican authorities frustrated the advance of four migrant caravans that left precisely from Tapachula in the first days of September.

Mexico has detected more than 190,000 undocumented immigrants from January to September, close to triple that in 2020, in addition to having deported almost 74,300, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

As an example of this migratory wave, just this Wednesday the INM reported the discovery of 195 foreign people crowded, without food or water, in rooms of a hotel located in the municipality of Apodaca, in the northern state of Nuevo León.

