11/02/2021 at 19:59 CET

The NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary this season And in such a special year, the league has not wanted to pass up the opportunity to wear their jerseys to remember the history of their teams. This will be the fifth batch of “City Edition” t-shirts., they were launched for the first time in 2017 and this season, they have filled their uniforms with historical motifs, thus paying tribute to the past of the franchises.

A uniforms full of meaning

Each of the kits mixes the best historical moments of each of the 30 NBA franchises. NBA Director of Brand Partnerships Christopher Arena has explained what is behind the new uniforms: “The 75th anniversary season gave us a unique opportunity to work alongside teams to bring the rich history of the league to life, showcasing each team’s fandom in a truly special way.”

Aaron Cain, vice president / general manager of the brand that wears the NBA added: “Each jersey tells a story, juxtaposing the old and the new to create an unforgettable look and feel for this historic season. The result is not just a love letter to the game. It’s a celebration of fandom and an invitation to a new generation“.

Thus, the NBA has presented the new uniforms that its players will wear on the courts. Some teams have opted for older designs, such as Nets and the Mavs. Others have opted to remember the past with new designs, such as the Celtics and the Lakers. Finally, another group of teams has wanted to remember their history through designs full of small details, as the Warriors and the Nuggets.