Keechant Sewell made history this Wednesday when she was appointed by Mayor-elect Eric Adams as the next City Police Commissioner, as she will be the first woman and third African-American person in history of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), in leading the nation’s largest police force. And this position comes with monumental challenges.

Already, Sewell knows that one of his main challenges leading the NYPD will be to combat the growing violence with firearms affecting every corner of the Big Apple. Therefore, this Wednesday during the ceremony in which Adams officially made his appointment, she assured that this will be one of her number one priorities.

“We will focus on violent crimes, with an emphasis on weapons… we will arrest violent criminalsWe will take the guns off the street and then build the cases to help keep them out. “

The next Commissioner recognized that we are in “a turning point in New Yorkas our city faces the twin challenges of public safety and police accountability. They are not mutually exclusive ”.

And it is that Sewell will not only face the gigantic challenge of fighting crime in such a large city with more than 8.5 million inhabitants and put an end to the New Yorkers’ feeling that the Big Apple is more insecure than before the pandemic, but it will also have to implement the changes in the Department, announced by the next mayor, which are already generating a strong controversy.

Is the ‘Stop and Frisk’ back?

One of the measures that Sewell will implement to remove weapons from the streets and reduce the number of shootings will be to reactivate the controversy Anti-Crime Unit of the NYPD, which was dismantled during the current De Blasio Administration after being accused of being very aggressive, and that will also imply that the practice of ‘Stop and Frisk’ will be used again at some point.

“I’m ready, based on decades of experience I have, and understanding Stop and Frisk concerns, but I will tell you the unit against crime and the officers in plain clothes are measures that work, “said Sewell, adding that the important thing is” that they work together with the communities, and put the right people there, with the training right, so they do the right job, and I’m ready to do that job. “

After Adams announced during his campaign that one of his measures of reaching Mayor’s office It would be to reactivate that unit, the controversy between civil groups and activists who demand a fair and equitable police patrol, and the police unions that ask for a stronger hand against criminals, has been unleashed again.

By announcing your decision to appoint an African American at the head of the Uniformada, the Mayor-elect stressed that history is being made, and “the appointment of Chief Sewell today is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city: there is no limit to her ambitions.”

“It is not only important that I be academically intelligent, but more importantly it is to be emotionally intelligent, and this new commissioner will be a precise adaptation of what it is to be emotionally intelligent,” said Adams during a press conference, which was held on the outskirts of public housing ‘Queensbridge Houses’ in Long Island City, in Queens, where Sewell lived as a child.

I ran for Mayor on a promise: I will never ask NYers to decide between the safety we need & the justice we deserve. I’m incredibly proud that Chief Keechant Sewell, a Queens native, will be working with me every day to deliver on that promise as the next @NYPDnews Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/zzuMN864yA – Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) December 15, 2021

Positive feedback

After hearing the announcement, which was a surprise to many in law enforcement since Sewell was not the candidate who sounded the most, as was the case with the current NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, the Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and former Seattle Police Commissioner Carmen Best, Uniformed leaders reacted in favor of the appointment.

“I want to wish you a warm welcome to the NYPD family. And I know the people of New York and all the brave men and women in blue are in good hands with her at the helm, ”outgoing Police Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the president of the Syndicate Benevolent Police Association Patrick LynchHe said in a statement: “We welcome Chief Sewell to America’s second-toughest policing job. The hardest thing, of course, is being a cop on the streets of New York. “

Lynch referred to Sewell accepting a position in command of nearly 35,000 officers who have “now passed the breaking point” at the nation’s largest Police Department. “We need to fix that rupture so that our Department and our city can get back on track. We look forward to working with her to achieve that goal. “

On the part of the organizations and activists, one of the reactions that stands out is that of ‘Legal Aid Society‘which said in a statement that they welcome the appointment and’ that we hope it will bring a new approach to the helm of an agency that urgently needs top-down reform. Police surveillance in New York City remains as tense as ever. The next Commissioner must show that she understands that many community problems do not justify a police response; that police misconduct must be taken seriously and promptly addressed; and that addressing some of our city’s most pressing public safety issues, especially gun violence, requires full funding for proven community approaches, including the CURE Violence model, and not a knee-jerk recourse to failed, aggressive, and aggressive approaches. racists of the past ”.

The organization added: “The Commissioner must also immediately meet with community members to build real and meaningful pathways to input and accountability.”

In the same vein, the Big Apple Ombudsman Jumaane Williams He noted that “I believe that new leadership outside the ranks of the Department could be crucial in bringing about the changes in culture, policies and practices that are critical as the new administration takes office. We need a new era of transparency and accountability, and a new approach to co-producing public safety that recognizes the role of law enforcement without relying solely on it. ”

Who is the new Commissioner?

Keechant Sewell has led the Nassau Police Division of 351 detectives since 2020. In 23 years with the Nassau Police Department, she worked in the narcotics units and major cases, and as a hostage negotiator. She was promoted to Chief of Detectives in September 2020.

Sewell comes from a department that has about 2,400 uniformed officers, less than one-tenth the size of the roughly 35,000 officers employed by the New York Police Department.

45 is the number of NYPD Commissioner Sewell will be. 1 woman to hold that position in 176 years of NYPD history. 25 years of experience she has in the Nassau County Police Department. 351 detectives were under her position in the Police Department. of Nassau. 35,000 uniformed men will now have under his responsibility in the NYPD.

