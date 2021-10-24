In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little, there are some reductions in the price of Xiaomi’s star smart bracelet, the Mi Band 6, which is better resisting the offers than the previous versions.

One more year, Xiaomi quite clearly dominates the smart bracelet sector with its Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which continues to improve compared to previous versions, although this time that has made its price more stable.

Amazon, for example, sells it for 46.99 euros with occasional discounts to less than 40 euros, although they are not too frequent. Instead, for much less money you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in AliExpress Plaza, for only 33 euros with shipping from Spain.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

This store has its warehouse in Spain, and that is always good news since it means that your order will arrive faster, in just 2-3 days. Also, without going through customs, so the price we mentioned is the final one, without shipping costs either.

Although it is the Chinese version, as soon as you link it to the Xiaomi Mi Fit application it will automatically be in Spanish.

There are few more complete smart bracelets today – although some may be worthy rivals – with an AMOLED screen, a battery that gives it more than a week of autonomy and much better precision in its sensors.

It measures not only the heart rate but also the quality of sleep, steps, calories burned and some sports such as running, although it does so by connecting to the mobile’s GPS, since it does not have integrated GPS.

It is the version without NFC for mobile payments, which for now is only on sale in Asia and is expected to arrive in Spain before the end of the year, with a much higher price, of course.

If it is not the best smartband, it is among the best with total security, and that the sector is advancing by leaps and bounds, with some models that are already practically equivalent to a smart watch.

