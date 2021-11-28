11/27/2021 at 20:01 CET

Diego Aitor San Jose

The WHO named as Ómicron the new variant detected in South Africa and that has generated concern among experts. Data is still lacking, they clarify, and the appearance of mutations is a natural process among viruses as SARS-CoV-2 has shown, but there are “concern” about thirty changes that are detected in its composition with respect to the original Wuhan strain.

The virologist at the Institute for Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio) of the CSIC and the University of Valencia, Mireia Coscolla, emphasizes that there is an “unprecedented accumulation of mutations” in Ómicron. Those 30 changes at once, he says, complicate the diagnosis. “Immunity is complex”, he points out, while specifying that it is not known how these changes could affect the effectiveness of natural antibodies and the vaccine.

At the moment, the researcher reveals that those mutations have already been seen in other variants separately and what they meant was a greater ability to enter cells (which generates more transmissibility) and greater resistance to immunity. In addition, it would have succeeded in displacing Delta as the main variant. “The speed with which it has been replicated gives the feeling that it is more transmissible,” he adds.

But data is missing and the environment in which it has been sequenced also influences. The professor of Immunoparasitology at the University of Valencia, Rafael Toledo, points out that where this variant has had a great growth has been in the province of Gauteng, where there is very little vaccinated population and with very high incidence rates of people with HIV and without medical treatment, something that damages the body’s immune response.

Toledo agrees with Coscolla in that these mutations they had already been seen before in other variants that have been appearing, but that in this case “they are all concentrated in one”. However, he insists that “it is not known how it will affect its functionality” or if there will be any loss of effectiveness of the vaccines. “Until now it has been marginal with each variant,” he explains while recalling that the contagion curves with Delta (which emerged in the middle of the vaccination process) were stopped with current sera.

The UV expert also emphasizes that it is a “natural process” that variations arise, that there are fewer of this virus than others because it repairs its genetic sequence “and that in these random mutations, the one that has advantages ends up staying competitive in their transmission, as was the case with Alfa last winter or Delta in spring-summer. “Normally, the most transmissible ones predominate, but the least pathogenic”, that is, those that cause the least damage.

“Different” scenario

Other specialists such as the professor of Genetics at the University of Valencia, Fernando González Candelas, insist on pay “attention”, “see what happens in more environments”, but that “” one thing is to monitor and another, to alarm “. “We know that it has some mutations that decrease the neutralization capacity of specific antibodies, but vaccines do not trigger the production of a single antibody, but of many” and that this virus “does not seem to have the ability to simultaneously elude all those that they are produced after the vaccine, “he explains in a post in ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Media Hub’.

The calls for vigilance and attention are constant, but without falling into alarmism. “What makes the voice jump is not so much that at the moment we do not know what it does but the potential it could have,” the researcher at the Institute of Biomedicine of Valencia, Iñaki Comas, points out to .. That is why Mireia Coscolla insists on pointing out that the scenario is still uncertain, but what is clear is that leaving entire regions unvaccinated “commits us all” because it enables variants such as Ómicron to be generated.