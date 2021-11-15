More than 100 youth in Louisiana will receive $ 3,500 next year thanks to a City of New Orleans financial education program.

City officials announced that 125 residents ages 16 to 24 will receive 10 payments of $ 350 starting next spring.. The money will be charged to an ATM card provided by Mobility Capital Finance online bank.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a press conference last week that cards will be given to residents who are unemployed or not attending school.

The purpose of this money is to address the problem of the unbanked. The term ‘unbanked’ is a term used to describe adults who have income, but do not use bank accounts in order to manage those wages.

One in 20 households in the US currently does not have banking services, according to a June study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The state of Louisiana has one of the highest percentages of its population that are unbanked, which is 15%. And it’s only second only to Mississippi, which has 16%.

The unbanked problem is affecting communities of color, Cantrell said.

New Orleans received a $ 500,000 grant from Mayors For A Guaranteed Income in December and that money will be used to fund the cards.. Mayors For A Guaranteed Income is a coalition of American mayors who are pushing for a national universal basic income program.

The concept of a universal basic income is that each citizen of a given society receives a certain amount of money to spend on whatever they want. It is designed to combat poverty by putting cash directly into the hands of those who need it most.

In New Jersey, there is the Newark Movement for Economic Equity which is a two-year program that pays a random selection of 400 residents (18 years of age and older and with family incomes that are 200% below the federal poverty level) a sum of $ 12,000 each, for two years.

Half of those people will receive monthly payments of $ 500, and the other half will receive four payments of $ 3,000 semi-annually.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka introduced the program earlier this year, saying that the data generated by the program will be used to drive a model nationwide.

On the other hand, in California, through Stockton’s Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration program, it awarded more than 100 city residents, randomly selected and living below the poverty line, monthly payments of $ 500 for two years.

The program demonstrated higher rates of full-time employment and other positive impacts on participants, including better mental health outcomes, as reported on CBS.

