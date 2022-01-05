As if it wasn’t enough with him Covid-19 and the expansion of the Omicron variant, recently a group of scientists discovered the presence of four new viruses that live in the giant tortoises of the Galapagos Islands.

According to the Charles Darwin Foundation, specialists from different institutions around the world determined that “several species of giant tortoises that live on different islands are carriers of herpesviruses and adenovirusesKnown for causing diseases in turtles and reptiles.

The research, published in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, details that two new sequences of adenovirus and four of herpesvirus were identified, although three of them can be considered the same viral species.

To arrive at these findings, the scientists conducted tests a total of 454 turtles, using a process similar to that used to detect coronavirus in humansOnly in this case the samples were taken from the eyes, mouth and cloaca, analyzing them using molecular PCR techniques.

Scientists from the Charles Darwin Foundation, the Saint Louis Zoo Conservation Medicine Institute (ICM), the Animal Health Research Center (INIA-CISA), the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and the European University of Madrid, in conjunction with the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park (GNPD).

Ainoa Nieto Claudín, lead author of the study, explained that previously they had already reported infectious diseases in terrestrial and marine turtles that could cause their death, however, information on the effect of these in the giant tortoises of the Galapagos has never been obtained before.

As a curious fact, the Charles Darwin Foundation pointed out that on the island of Española, which is not inhabited by humans, no viruses were detected, while in Santa Cruz, which is populated, both adenoviruses and herpesviruses were detected in the species most related to the activity of man.

“Giant tortoises act as sentinels of ecosystem health and the discovery of four viruses highlights the need for in-depth studies of infectious agents in Galapagos wildlife,” Nieto added.

For her part, the doctor Sharon Deem, also a participant in the study, warned that in this context of a pandemic it is important to continue carrying out this type of research, as it could help detect new and emerging diseases that threaten animal and even human health.

“More than 70% of diseases that threaten human health are also shared with domestic and wild animals,” added Fernando Esperón, co-author of the article and professor at the European University of Madrid.

A similar study carried out in 2021 by the same group of scientists, revealed that the giant tortoises of these islands also had antibiotic resistance, associated with human activities.

