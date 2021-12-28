The Batman: They release a new preview of the long-awaited movie

They have recently released a new advancement of “The Batman”, which undoubtedly drove its millions of fans crazy who are more than enthusiastic about this film.

“The Bat and the Cat” is the new look at the film that promises to show the darkest Batman, and never before seen.

After small fragments released throughout these two years since it was announced Robert Pattinson As DC’s new Batman, the wait is finally over.

And it is that finally the trailer for the movie “The Batman” was released and without a doubt Pattinson looks incredible in his vigilante suit, with a steel body, doing justice to his predecessors Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

It should be noted that the trailer catches us at first sight with an explosive love-hate couple: “The Bat and the Cat” -the bat and the cat- as mentioned by Selina Kyle, “Catwoman”, played by Zoë Kravitz.

Apparently, “Catwoman” will cause our hero some problems, since he does not know if she is a friend or foe, what cannot be denied is the incredible physical attraction between Bruce and Selina.

In addition, Bruce Wayne must demonstrate through his alter ego that he does more for Gotham City than the public eye believes, as can be seen in the video.

This is how the protagonist must rethink how involved his own family was in the corruption of his city while investigating a series of aswslnatos.

In the cast of the film is Paul Dano as the “Riddler”, who at the beginning of the video can be seen complicating the lives of the protagonists with enigmas to which the superhero gives a single answer: “Justice, the answer is justice” .

In addition, as if that were not enough, it will also feature Colin Farrell as “Penguin”, John Turuturro as crime boss “Carmine Falcone” and Jeffrey Wright as “Commissioner Gordon”.

Between secrets, villains as loved as hated and lots of action, Matt Reeves, director of the film and of films such as “Cloverfield” and “Planet of the Apes”, promises a darker Batman never seen before who must face his own demons.

It is worth mentioning that “The Batman” will premiere on March 4, 2022, exclusively, and be fully released later on the famous HBO Max platform.