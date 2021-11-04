They blend seamlessly into any home environment, especially in small rooms such as bedrooms or living rooms.



Loewe, a long-time television manufacturer, presents its new bild c model. Available in two sizes, 32 inches Full HD and 43 inches 4K, they are Smart TVs that stand out for integrating an exclusive next-generation Edge LED panel with LED backlighting, with which it is capable of offering an unbeatable experience with images of the highest quality. . In addition, the Ultra HD resolution, in the case of the 43-inch screen, optimized by the experts at Loewe, together with the sophisticated HDR image processing that both models have, allow them to offer perfectly balanced images for maximum visual pleasure. . What’s more, the nuanced colors, natural sharpness, and smooth transitions ensure maximum eye comfort and relaxation.

In short, a visual experience at the highest level that is complemented by an impressive audio performance thanks to a front transmission speaker system with a closed bass reflex box and a power of 60 watts, which is capable of providing warm and deep bass, as well. like powerful Dolby Atmos sound that fills the room.

Flexibility

Loewe’s new operating system, combined with VIDAA’s smart system and App Store, offers numerous configuration options and exceptional convenience for TV and streaming applications.

For its part, the new and intuitive home screen stands out for offering a modern design in the purest Loewe style, allowing quick access to the most important content and applications.

In turn, many streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or YouTube are natively integrated and can be accessed by simply pressing one of the direct access buttons on the Loewe remote control.

Furthermore, and based on an ultra-fast Novatek chipset, Loewe’s unique and completely redesigned chassis offers top-level performance and numerous connections, such as four HDMI inputs with advanced features such as eARC, as well as four USB ports.

Sustainability and quality Made in Germany

In addition to offering excellent quality products, Loewe attaches particular importance to durability. That is why the new Loewe bild c has been designed and developed at Kronach, Loewe’s headquarters in Upper Franconia, with manufacturing and quality control that are firmly rooted in this German plant, ensuring short distances and production sustainable.

Custom placement options

Mounted on the wall as if it is floating; elegantly placed on a sideboard with the Loewe c table stand; or even displayed in the center of the room on the Loewe c. Any of Loewe’s new placement options are perfectly tailored to the needs of each customer so that the new TV can be seamlessly integrated into any environment.

From 1,399 euros

www.loewe.maygap.com