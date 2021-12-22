ALEJANDRA OLCESE

If energy is not taken into account, industrial prices rose 10.6% in November, the highest since 1984

The prices that pay the companies in the industrial sector for the intermediate goods, raw materials and supplies they need for their manufacturing processes rose 33.1% in November, the biggest increase since the start of the historical series in January 1976.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published this Wednesday, the increase is mainly due to the increased cost of energy: factories pay for it a 88.3% ms than a year ago, mainly due to the increase in prices of the gas.

The intermediate goods they have uploaded a 20.5% year-on-year, almost a point and a half more than in October, and here the increase in the prices of basic chemical products, nitrogen compounds, fertilizers, plastics and synthetic rubber stands out. For their part, non-durable consumer goods they have become more expensive a 4.5%.

If the effect of energy is removed, the rise of the general index stays in the 10.6%, one point higher than it was in October and at its highest level since November 1984.

Industrial prices are higher than a year ago in thirteen communities autonomous. The largest increases have occurred in the Murcia region (2.9%), Castilla-La Mancha (2.3%), Cantabria (2.1%) and Catalonia (2.1%).

In Canary Islands, Principality of Asturias, Balearic Islands and the Community of Madrid they are lower than in November 2020. The decreases are 6.9, 6.4, 5.4 and 0.5 points, respectively.

1.8% more expensive than in October

To see the upward trend in prices, it is useful to compare them with those registered in October: in a single month, they have risen 1.8%.

Manufacturers have had to pay a 2.8% more for energy in November than in the previous month – due to the rise in gas, the distribution of gaseous fuels through pipelines and the refining of petroleum – although the transportation of and distribution of electrical energy has been cheaper for them.

The intermediate goods have been 2% more expensive than in October, while the non-durable consumer goods they have increased by 0.7%. The increase in prices for the processing and preservation of meat and the production of meat products and the manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats are noteworthy, according to the INE.

