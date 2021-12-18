12/18/2021 at 23:31 CET

Juan Ruiz Sierra

The Government had maintained until Friday that the approval of new restrictions Before the advance of the sixth wave and the omicron variant was not necessary. It was enough, according to the ministers, with prevention, the use of masks and high vaccination rate. But this saturday the script changed completely. At noon, Moncloa issued a brief statement in which it reported that Pedro Sánchez will convene next week a Conference of Presidents, the body that brings together the chief executive with the regional leaders.

The objective of the call, which will be telematics and in principle it will take place on Wednesday, explained later by Sánchez’s collaborators, it is none other than to analyze the possibility of new measures to stop the contagion escalation, with Spain already suffering a cumulative incidence of over 500 diagnosed cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, a level considered very high risk, according to the Government’s criteria.

“We want to address the situation, share the analysis between all, with institutional loyalty, and also study new measures & rdquor ;, explained sources from Moncloa. In the environment of the President of the Government they avoided being very specific about the initiatives that Sánchez will defend. “We do not want any autonomy to arrive at the appointment with the sensation that decisions have already been made & rdquor ;, they insisted. The ability to approve a new alarm state that allows confinement home, a measure already advocated by many specialists, is currently out of the question. Also they perimeter closures of the territories. But other initiatives are on the table, such as restricting the nightlife, limit the capacity of the interiors of bars and restaurants, new curfews or set a maximum number of people in domestic meetings.

Tripled revenue

The overturn on the healthcare scene it has been very fast. The hospital admissions by covid they have almost multiplied by three in the last 30 days, with 6,667 patients. Thanks to the high levels of vaccination, figures are still lower than those of previous waves, but experts warn that there may be a new record of infections, as in other European countries, due to the entry of the omicron variant, much more infectious, although the risks of serious illness and death associated with the mutation are yet to be determined. The situation occurs in a very sensitive moment: at the gates of the Christmas, This period will, in principle, shoot up even more the number of positives, due to the increase in social interaction. The threat of hospital collapse it has been flying over for days.

In the last 48 hours there have been “A turning point & rdquor ;, said this Saturday on Antena 3 the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who referred on new restrictions to what the Conference of Presidents decides. But numerous experts had been warning of this situation long before. The upward trend in infections has been registered for weeks, with a constant speed.

Even so, the Government walked here hand in hand with the autonomies. Like the Executive, the communities they have resisted until now to approve new restrictions. Catalonia only has taken a step in this direction, and a very slight one, by recovering quarantines for all contacts close to a positive, whether or not they are vaccinated. For several days, according to health sources, the health services of several territories have tried to raise awareness without success to their regional presidents of the need to take severe measures to stop the sixth wave. The call for Sánchez, who has made the decision after the European Council held on Thursday in Brussels, where he exchanged impressions on the pandemic with the leaders of other countries that have already taken measures, opens a new scenery. The discourse that masks and vaccines were sufficient instruments has been left behind.

The chosen date

Isabel rodriguez, Minister of Territorial Policy and spokesman for the Executive, called the regional presidents this Saturday to inform them of the meeting. One of them, the Asturian Adrián Barbón, he is hospitalized, feeling firsthand the expansion of the omicron variant. The Government wants the conference, which in a symptom of the relative health tranquility of recent months did not meet since July 30, It is held on Wednesday of next week. The date is not yet closed, but in Moncloa they consider that “it is not advisable to go beyond that day & rdquor ;, given the evolution of the pandemic.

Failing to know the details and the agenda for next week’s appointment, sources close to the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, pointed out to . that the meeting should serve to “Decide jointly & rdquor; the measures to be taken. Even the president of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, He changed his usual tone, although he made it clear that he rejects the adoption of restrictions. “There are weeks of a lot of contagion for the new variant of covid, but this is not like the previous ones –he wrote on Twitter-. That is why we consider that we must continue with the same policies. Caution and mass vaccination, without closures or more prohibitions & rdquor ;.