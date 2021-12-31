It is no secret to anyone that since the premiere of the “Fast and Furious” franchise in 2001, it has become a saga of action and speed most loved by viewers.

Since then, everyone has fallen in love with each of the characters in the movies, but everyone’s heart was broken by the death of one of their protagonists, Paul Walker.

And it is that at 40 years of age, he died in a spectacular car accident, a rather heartbreaking death contemplating the films that the star starred in.

But as everything in the world must continue, actors and producers decided to continue with the films as a worthy tribute to the great “Brian O’Conner”, and worst and best friend of “Dom Toretto” (Vin Diesel).

It is worth mentioning that at all times, the actors in the saga have stated that they are a true family inside and outside the movie cameras, but two of their protagonists have the worst of relationships.

It is about none other than Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, who have been the leaders, captains and friends in fiction and enemies to the death in real life.

It is important to add that “The Rock” joined the franchise from film number five, but after the premiere of the eighth, he abandoned the emblematic project and will not be released in the ninth installment of the saga.

According to some runner gossip, everything pointed to his abrupt departure pointing to Diesel and Johnson having a bad relationship on set and that the tension between them was very noticeable.

And it is that both actors brought out their true ego, which they put aside and in 2017 they had “reconciled” publicly, but that has remained in the past.

New round

After announcing the exit of “The rock” from the saga, Diesel had the magnificent idea to make him see reason and bring “Hobbs” back to life in a peculiar way that Dwayne Johnson did not like at all.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘Fast and the Furious’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house… I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul I swore that we were going to reach out and manifest the best for last. I say it for love … but you must appear, do not leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny ”.

For some fans, these words came from the depths of the heart of “Toretto”, but only unleashed the fury of the protagonist of “The Scorpion King”.

Although he had been silent on his social networks, it was in an interview for CNN where the former WWE star responded to Vin Diesel, assuring that his words were only to manipulate.

“I did not like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. We had talked about this for months and came to a clear agreement. My goal at all times was to end my incredible journey with this incredible franchise, ‘Fast & Furious’ with gratitude and grace. ”

