

Effects of a snowstorm in New York.

A powerful winter storm likely to become a ‘bomb cyclone’ will leave large amounts of snow from the North Great Plains area to Northeastern parts of the country like New York.

As of this Friday, Midwestern US states like Iowa and Nebraska they will begin to experience the effects of the snow.

An advisory from the National Weather Service in Omaha indicates that Iowa is expected to receive the most snow or up to six inches.

“A snowstorm will affect the region on Friday and Saturday. The most snow is expected in IA. A westward trend suggests greater snow impact for western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. It is advisable to track local forecasts for the latest trends, ”reads a message on the NWS Omaha Twitter.

Eventually, forecasts suggest that the system, which will also include rain and gusts of windIt will impact states in the southeast and northeast of the country.

Possible chaos on the roads due to snowstorm

With respect to tri-state zone, Sunday is anticipated the most complicated dayas weather conditions could cause a chaos on the roads.

“A lot of things may change in the next few days, but considering what we see now, that’s our thinking – that there will be enough snow at least for a long period of time enough to complicate travel,” the meteorologist from New York told The New York Post. Accuweather Dave Dombek.

Up to 6 inches of snow in New York

“It will be significant enough to spoil the roads and travel and it can be a real mess for a while,” the expert insisted.

Dombek specified that the probability the city will see more than six inches of snow. But the bigger bet is that in the counties it will fall about three inches while areas in the north and west of the city receive more.

“If we are in a mostly snowy area, then we are going to see heavier amounts. At this moment that does not seem likely, it is still on the table “, the meteorologist pointed out.

The specialist added that there is a probability that the storm will transform into a “bomb cyclone”, which refers to a storm that intensifies very quickly as the barometric pressure plummets.

In addition, very cold air and considerable temperature drops are expected today and tomorrow before they rise to 30 on Friday afternoon.