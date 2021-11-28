11/28/2021 at 15:05 CET

A new source of emission has opened this morning on the northeast slope of the volcano in Cumbre Vieja, something that has caused a new flow of magma. At least fifty earthquakes located in intermediate depths have shaken the island.

Itahiza Domínguez, a seismologist at the National Geographic Institute (IGN), reports on the new issuing center on social networks and adds that it will be necessary to be aware of the consequences and scope of this episode.

Images of the northern area of ​​the cone, in which you can appreciate the current state of the crater, taken this afternoon by the drones

What is certain is that seismicity has experienced a rebound in recent hours, with fifty earthquakes located since last midnight, mostly in intermediate depths, and three of them felt by the population.

According to IGN data, three of these earthquakes had a magnitude of 3.5, one of them with a hypocenter located in Fuencaliente, 11 kilometers from the earth’s surface. It was felt by the population with a maximum intensity of III on a scale from I to XII. Total, 14 earthquakes of the earthquakes counted since last midnight had a magnitude of three or higher.

New laundry

Thus, the lava that flows from the new emitting center that has been opened this morning in the back of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has formed a stream that runs along the northwest slope at the height of Tacande, the IGN volcanologist Stavros Meletlidis has informed ..

The lava progresses at approximately about six meters per minute, as calculated by Maletlidis, and the direction of the flow is east, west, pointing towards the polygon that had already destroyed previous flows.

In addition, the Cabildo de La Palma has reported that it is not allowed access to the exclusion zone from the south, and, as a novelty, not from the north either, “due to the evolution of the emergency.”

Early this Sunday, the island corporation reported that accesses from the south, both by sea and land, were still closed because the air quality is unfavorable in that area. Instead, the access from the north was operational. However, after the appearance of the new wash in the Tacande area, the Cabildo de La Palma has modified its decision.