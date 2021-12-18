As part of The Contract, the new GTA Online story, the radio waves over Los Santos are about to receive an entirely new frequency: MOTOMAMI Los Santos. Hosted by ROSALÍA and including longtime Rockstar contributor Arca, the new station features an array of artists spanning all genres, music from ROSALÍA and Arca, plus a new exclusive Keinemusik production from The Music Locker.

Elsewhere on the radio dial, Radio Los Santos’ resident DJ Big Boy brings exclusive new music, including new tracks from Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine, Mike Dean and many others, including the exclusive debut of a new CircoLoco Records release. with Nez and ScHoolboy Q, while at West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh will air a special called “Dre Day,” featuring a selection of tracks highlighting the career of his friend Dr. Dre.

