The film industry was exposed due to the global pandemic. During 2020 practically all productions were stopped and premieres had to change their dates or find other ways to reach the public. In 2021 he took an important step, restoring work on sets and in commercial theaters, and thanks to titles such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, No time to die – 83%, Dune – 75% and the next release, Spider-Man: No Road Home, the numbers were improved and a certain sense of order and normalcy returned. However, this environment already had problems before COVID, and the world situation only ended up exposing and putting under the magnifying glass many negative aspects.

Many of the initial analyzes have focused on how Hollywood has coped with the pandemic. For example, everything that happened with the lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney for the dual premiere of Black Widow – 87%, and how Warner Bros. had to give priority to HBO Max to the point of losing its alliance with directors like Christopher Nolan, these are just some of the points that reflect the true management of large companies. We always hear the millions it takes to make a movie, and the enormous income that actors receive, but behind it there are a lot of problems where it is clear that only through constant adjustments can we balance a bit what the talent deserves to receive and what the tape will hit the worldwide box office.

And although there is still much to study on this topic, sometimes the very public who shapes the industry is forgotten. Every year the economy worsens and limits people’s ability to take time off where they can spend on entertainment. Adding nuances to this problem is the fact that cinema chains continue to raise their prices and then people have to decide whether going to the cinema is a privilege that can be left for another time, which is accentuated by the catalogs offered by the streaming services.

The New York Times (via The Playlist) published a study called “Exhibition At Crossroads” made by groups Quorum, Cultique, and Fanthropology on display problems at current networks and the time it will take for them to recover from the global pandemic. The results are not as good as one might hope and the information explains that theaters themselves must change several things to attract the public again as before.

2,500 people who admitted to buying movie tickets during 2019 were interviewed and 51% revealed that they bought more tickets recently; that is, they returned to the movies despite the pandemic. In this percentage, the majority are white men between the ages of 25 and 45. This means that the other 49% of those surveyed have yet to return to theaters, and that’s worrisome for those who run the theater chains. Of this percentage, the majority are women focused on the price and value of going to see a movie. Although the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home achieved excellent numbers, being at the height of Avengers: Endgame – 95% that was released before the pandemic, the study clarifies that people, for now, prefer to save every penny, especially in case another crisis looms.

On the other hand, 8% of those surveyed consider themselves to be a lost audience; That is, they are people who do not see themselves going to the cinema soon and find what they need in other ways, such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max or AppleTV. It should be remembered that many of these services took advantage of the pandemic to buy exhibition rights and premiere titles exclusively, while other platforms release those films that were in theaters a month ago or less. People at this point prefer to wait a bit rather than leave their homes.

The issue, in addition to the fear of contagion and the hard economic blow that the pandemic meant for most of the people, is that going to see a movie does not only imply the cost of the ticket. Yes, tickets are getting more and more expensive, but also gasoline, public transport and, of course, the services that accompany a trip to the cinema, such as IMAX or 4D formats, the rental of 3D glasses, and the candy store, where prices go up to increase by more than 50%. If the big chains want the public to return, they not only have to offer health protocols, they also have to do something about their high costs, because for now only the big blockbusters seem to deserve the sacrifice of spending, leaving behind titles of others genres and for other audiences.

