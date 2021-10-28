Sean Connery established himself as one of the great stars of Hollywood for his numerous interventions in seventh art hits. The actor became the first 007 on the big screen and his talent can be seen in the films The Satanic Dr. No – 98%, The Return of Agent 007 – 96%, 007: Goldfinger – 96%, Operation Thunder – 85%, 007: You Only Live Twice – 73%, 007: Diamonds Are Eternal – 66% and Never Say Never Again – 63%. It is a long compendium of films in which we can look at Sean as the British spy, absolute classics for lovers of the character and for those who enjoy the honeys of the seventh art. A new study shared by Luxes Watches (via MovieWeb) concludes that Sean played the best James Bond of all, is it possible?

Also known for his work on Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade – 88%, Lancelot: The First Knight – 47%, Dragon Heart – 50%, The Untouchables – 80% and The Hunt for Red October – 86%, Sean Connery he won the Academy Awards, the BAFTA and the Golden Globe. In 1962 his first James Bond film, Dr. No, was released, starting a production series that would become an enduring legacy for fans of 007. A recent Luxe Watches study analyzes the style and functionality of clothing, as well as the success of the films of each James Bond, concluding that Sean is number one.

According to the information, the 007 of Sean Connery uses the most expensive and elegant wristwatch (Rolex Submariner 6358). It was given a 10/10 rating for wearing suits: “If you can make a terry jumpsuit look acceptable, then you will clearly have no problem showing the role in a tailored suit designed by Anthony Sinclair. Connery he looked effortlessly cool in everything he wore as James Bond. ” The functionality of their apparel was approved: “Impeccable tasteful suit always with a perfect fit, either underneath your scuba gear or for those times when you just have to scale a building, just the right amount of movement from your tailoring . ” And it was revealed that in Internet searches he is still the most famous Bond.

In the number 2 position of the study we have Daniel Craig, who remains below Connery for having a less functional style: “Stylistically, the return to classic Bond style was very well received. It’s a shame the tailoring was cut so close to the body … I doubt there is much room for a concealed weapon. ” Fans of Craig’s Bond may not agree with Luxes Watches’ conclusions, but the truth is that each person chooses their ideal 007. On the other hand, the incarnation of Connery It has been heavily criticized in more recent years due to the treatment it gave to women of its time, being violent or treating them as if they had less value. Of course times have changed, so James Bond must too, for the sake of the franchise.

Sean Connery he retired after working on The Extraordinary League – 17%, a 2003 film that brings together famous classic characters from fantasy literature and takes place in alternate Victorian England. Critics took it upon themselves to destroy this film, however, many believe that it is actually too misunderstood. The actor did not return to work in Hollywood and died in 2020 of an acute myocardial infarction. Now it’s worth wondering who will play the next James Bond, but MGM will only begin the search until 2022.

