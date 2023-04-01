New therapies improve the quality of life of patients

In 2007 the United Nations published the resolution where they declared April 2 of each year as World Autism Day. There are a series of transversal objectives that are maintained year after year at the international level, such as giving visibility to autism, raising money for research and fighting for the social integration of ASD people.

According to figures issued in 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in 160 children has an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

MeRT therapy

There are alternatives to improve the quality of life of people with the ASD condition. One of them is MeRT therapy, which combines personalized repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) technology, based on each person’s brain wave profile.

Ultimately, its goal is to encourage healthy brain communication, which can lead to significant clinical improvements in different aspects. It is also important to highlight that it is a non-invasive, painless and drug-free therapy.

Worldwide

“MeRT therapy, which is carried out in our country in the Brain Treatment Center, It was developed more than 10 years ago in the United States and has been used to reduce and eliminate symptoms of different neurological and psychiatric conditions. It is currently applied in the Brain Treatment Centers in the United States, Australia, Panama and also in collaboration with institutions such as the Air Force and the United States Army Special Forces” says Mikael Gayme, Co-founder of the Brain Treatment Center Chile.

Illustrative photo – Pexels

In patients within the autism spectrum, it is common to observe different levels of difficulty for each area, whether in communication, interaction with others, difficulty moving from one activity to another, or sensory issues. On the other hand, also difficulties in language, organization and planning and anxious symptoms are frequent.

This is why the MeRT protocol begins with a brain mapping that explores the efficiency of local neural activity and communication between brain areas. Thus, it contemplates a personalized brain stimulation protocol so that neural activity and communication is enhanced.

How does it work?

By improving neural synchronization and communication, patients may experience overall improvements in sleep quality, concentration and focus, mood, and emotional regulation. As well as improvements in eye contact, the use of communication and language, and the ability to deal with new situations.

Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a disorder of neurobiological origin that affects the functioning of the brain and the nervous system, and occurs in the early stages of childhood. This condition is characterized by affecting interaction with the outside world, contact with people in the environment, as well as verbal communication problems.