10/11/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The excess of artificial light is a problem that until twenty years ago was hardly a cause for serious concern. But the alarms have gone off and light pollution is becoming a veritable plague in every corner of Spain and the planet. It is not only a problem for the environment, but also a threat to human health and, of course, it ruins the practice of astronomy.

The bulbs with excessive power, blinding white light (instead of amber, less aggressive), poorly oriented and emitting light towards the sky ‘erase’ the stars, which is why astronomers throughout Spain have increasingly difficult to observe the Milky Way or distant objects with their telescopes . But this, according to the astrophysicist of the University of Exeter (United Kingdom) Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel, is “an anecdote” compared to the effects caused by excess artificial light on natural species and on man.

A study led by Sánchez de Miguel studied artificial light emissions between 1992 and 2017 and found that in that period the light pollution in Spain may have increased up to 300%. “The problem is more serious than we thought,” says the astrophysicist.

This ‘light explosion’ has happened coinciding with the generalization of Led lights, which offer a much higher lighting power and at a lower economic cost. Not all LEDs are bad, as there are also dimmer warm light. The problem, experts say, is represented by the white Led lights, with high temperatures (3,500 or 4,000º K) that not only illuminate, but also dazzle and have a broader spectrum similar to sunlight.

The range of impacts is enormous. Nocturnal animals (birds, mammals, insects) depend on darkness to live and an excess of light completely alters their habits and puts them in danger, which, in the long run, also affects the human being. Many species can be hunted by their predators more easily as there is more light and they lose the darkness as a natural ally; sea ​​turtles mistakenly walk inland to hotels, believing it to be the dawn sun; seabirds are blinded and fall to the ground by the hundreds in the vicinity of some brightly lit facilities, wolves have an easier time attacking livestock or other prey; other animals are impaired their ability to mate and reproduce & mldr;

The insects, on the other hand, attracted by these sources die en masse, thus causing another ecological problem for the species that depend on them. In this way, mosquitoes carrying the Nile Virus and other dangerous diseases are also directed towards the light and will thus have their potential human victims within their reach.

Even the agricultural production may be affected, as shown by a study published in the journal Nature. Artificial light distracts night pollinators, resulting in reduced fruit production.

Researchers from Switzerland found that artificial light at night disrupted the pollination chain and reduced nocturnal pollinator visits to flowers by 62%, resulting in a 13% drop in fruit production, and this despite the fact that daytime pollination continued unchanged.

The problem can be serious, because the world’s food supply depends on pollination, recalls the study’s lead author, Eva Knop.

Damage to human health

The astrophysicist from the University of Éxeter also points out that light pollution not only affects the rest of the human being (their biological cycles, like those of other animals, are designed to rest in the dark), but can also induce serious diseases: « Studies show a association between elevated levels of exposure to blue light at night and an increased risk of breast and prostate cancer“, Explain.

Studies by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISG) indicate, after having analyzed the case of numerous patients, that those individuals exposed to higher levels of light were 60% more likely to suffer from colorectal cancer. The cause is not directly light, but how it alters the body’s internal clock, that is, its circadian rhythms.

The problem increases from year to year. The solution is easy, but Industry pressures from lighting manufacturers are not helping. Experts remember that it would be enough to install not white lights, but amber and only where it is really needed. «Always direct the spotlights downwards (not horizontally and, much less, upwards) and not have them on all night they are other basic questions ”, they report from Cel Fosc, a national entity that fights against light pollution.

However, it does not appear that the problem will be solved. The Spanish Government, through its Ministry of Industry, is processing a decree law on energy efficiency and light pollution control that, despite its name, “will increase light pollution”, they affirm both from Cel Fosc and from other scientific and technical entities. At the end of September, the presentation of allegations to this rule ended, which has been harshly criticized from wide sectors, who see how in other European countries, such as France, the switching off of the lighting in the central hours of the night is encouraged, while the On the other hand, the Spanish decree being processed, will prohibit such practice and will force the streetlights to be lit, “even in those areas with no night-time activity,” says Cel Fosc.

Criticism of a government law that “will kill the night”

Experts mobilize to prevent the approval of an Industry decree-law that enhances lighting

The decree-law processed by the Ministry of Industry to enhance energy efficiency and reduce light pollution will achieve the opposite of the purpose it proclaims, according to scientists, astrophysicists and astronomers. This will be the case, says astrophysicist Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel, because the rule “will prohibit more sustainable light sources.” «The decree requires the replacement of recently installed more sustainable lamps with less sustainable ones and much more expensive, “he says.

He gives as an example the city of Madrid itself, which recently «lowered its light intensity by 50% very cheaply, to 50 euros per streetlight, but the new decree considers that it is necessary to put a new thing that costs 500 euros and, moreover, is worse, because it causes more light pollution, “he says.

“In Spain it will be illegal to turn off public lighting at night” with this decree

The rule, therefore, as denounced by Cel Fosc, Powers high intensity white LED lights, which are exactly the ones that should be avoided, and prohibits those that would light the same, but without causing so much light pollution.

Another example of how “absurd” this decree is (some experts suspect that it has been written directly by the manufacturers) is that it will be prohibited to turn off the public lighting at night, even in the early hours of the morning and when there is no activity nocturnal.

“In France there are 12,000 municipalities, including Strasbourg, which totally or partially turn off their public lighting after eleven or twelve at night. This is to be made illegal in Spain. It will not be possible to turn off the lighting in small or totally abandoned villages», Says Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel, who has worked at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), apart from his current work at the University of Exeter (Great Britain).

It so happens that, since 2007, Spanish regulations oblige public administrations to reduce the impact of light pollution, but experts affirm that the statement is “very generic” and does not allow a real application of this principle.

Yes to the “good” LEDs

In any case, “we researchers want Led lights to be put on, but good Led ones, which reduce light pollution”, referring to those of moderate power and amber tones, points out Sánchez de Miguel.

For him, the argument that light increases citizen security “is something that has not been proven” by any study. In fact, it refers to an investigation carried out in Chicago (USA), a city with a high crime rate, in which the evolution of the number of crimes produced during blackout situations over several years was analyzed. The result was that no variation was seen during these blackouts.

Similarly, remember that scientific studies show that Illuminated roads tend to be, despite the general belief, less safe than unlit ones, since they invite you to drive at a higher speed.

Cel Fosc, for its part, which has presented allegations to the decree, regrets that the decree imposes minimum values ​​for consumption and light emission, instead of imposing maximums to stimulate savings. In addition, he criticizes that it is forced to install lighting in the entrances to the roundabouts along 200 meters in each of its entrances. In the same way, it points out that the vagueness and laxity with which the limits and conditions that lighting must respect are drawn up are so many that, in reality, the decree invites non-compliance.

