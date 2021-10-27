In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

HBO Max is now available in Spain and if you want to enjoy all its movies and series on your television, with these products you can watch them without problem and even in 4K.

With the arrival of HBO Max in Spain comes a new competitor against Netflix, Prime Video and other available streaming platforms, including the old HBO that disappears.

To make the most of the arrival of HBO Max they are giving an impossible not to hire offer. And if you sign up you will have a 50% discount on all monthly payments forever. This has caused an avalanche of new highs.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

If you want to make the most of HBO Max, you should watch all its contents on a television because, in addition to the fact that many of its movies and series are visually incredible, are available in 4K and with the best possible image quality, as with HDR10.

If you have a TV without internet connection or a Smart TV that does not have the HBO renewed application, we offer you these products so that for very little you can connect your TV to the internet and watch streaming content.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

To enjoy HBO Max and other streaming platforms on your TV without having to change TV, you only need a multimedia player and right now one of the cheapest is this Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

The standard edition supports 1080p video and connects via WiFi to the internet. It has the HBO Max application in its application store and you just have to download it and log in with your account to enjoy all its contents.

Fire TV Stick Lite only costs 29.99 euros. If you have a 4K TV, bet on Fire TV Stick 4K that, in addition to being compatible with this resolution, has a remote control that controls the volume and on and off the TV for 59.99 euros.

Chromecast with Google TV

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast that we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

The most important competition to Amazon’s Fire TVs is this Google Chromecast with Google TV.

It is a player with a special version of Android TV and that also has Chromecast, so you can send video from your mobile to the TV and use your smartphone as a remote control.

The great novelty of this Chromecast is the new Google TV shows content available in your streaming apps and recommends series and movies based on what you see on them, including HBO Max content.

You can get a Chromecast with Google TV at PcComponentes for 69.61 euros.

It is currently cheaper in MediaMarkt, where in addition to free shipping it costs 65.99 euros.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested it and you can find out everything in this complete analysis.

Google Chromecast

This device will allow you to send multimedia content from your mobile to the TV, also controlling playback without a remote control.

If you want a product that is very simple to use to watch streaming videos, such as HBO Max movies and series, this 3rd Gen Chromecast it is one of the best options. It is also cheap.

It does not have a remote control and is controlled directly with your mobile. Everything you want to see will be sent from your mobile, so you just have to open the streaming application, press the Chromecast button, select the model on your TV and press play.

This Chromecast only costs 35.99 euros in MediaMarkt. In PcComponentes it costs 41.73 euros and in Amazon, surprisingly, it is available for 39 euros.

Apple tv

If you want to watch Apple TV series on your television, this is undoubtedly the best option. It also includes access to apps from other platforms such as Netflix or HBO.

Apple has one of the most important media players, but in true Apple style, it is also one of the most expensive.

Apple TV, in its latest version of this 2021, supports video in 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10 Pro.

In this edition they have redesigned the remote control to make it easier to use and with a button to talk to Siri.

It has applications for all platforms, including HBO Max where it is integrated among the recommended content. In addition, for the purchase of this Apple TV they give you several months of Apple TV +.

The version with 32 GB of storage costs 199 euros and with 64 GB it goes to 219 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer multimedia content on your TV for the whole family.

The streaming player Xiaomi Mi TV Box S It is a very popular model with Android TV as the operating system and access to all the applications available on Google Play.

This model is compatible with 4K video and has support for the Google assistant to which you can speak from your remote by pressing a button.

Best of all, it is highly customizable and you can install applications manually.

You can buy it at PcComponentes for 52 euros and at AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain, for 54 euros.

It is also available on Amazon, but it is where you will find it most expensive, officially for 67 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.