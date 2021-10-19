The DC FanDome was the setting chosen in 2020 by Warner Bros to present material from ‘The Batman’ for the first time, Gotham’s new Dark Knight movie starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. Apart from showing the first images, they offered us a first trailer that augured one of the darkest and most intense films of this renowned DC superhero, which left us with honey on our lips before what was still a distant premiere.

A year later, ‘The Batman’ once again stands as the main protagonist of this DC FanDome event in its 2021 edition, where a new trailer has come to light and has left us with juicy new details about what we will find in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Among the novelties of the new advance, we can see a much more exhaustive look at this new Gotham City, which, as with other titles such as ‘Joker’, will be located outside the DC Extended Universe. In addition, as this second trailer of ‘The Batman’ suggests, it will be as adult a film as the one starring Joaquin Phoenix was in 2019. And we not only see it in the dark and violent atmosphere that prevails throughout this preview, but also in this tormented new Batman played by the one who was the star of ‘Twilight’.

Aside from Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, ‘The Batman’ it will also have a large roster of stars Among them are Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Enigma, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon or John Turturro as Carmine Falcone .

Initially ‘The Batman’ was scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2021, however, Due to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to delay its premiere to March 22, 2022. Not only because of the premiere dance that countless blockbusters have experienced in the last two years, but also because their filming had to be paralyzed by cases of coronavirus positives.

Given the situation, it was even rumored that Robert Pattinson ended up so worn out from the recordings that he even got mad at director Matt Reeves. However, the filming came to fruition and we will finally be able to enjoy ‘The Batman’ in 2022, which will be the character’s first live action film since ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises’ by Christopher Nolan in 2012.

New breakthrough behind the scenes

In addition to the trailer, during the DC FanDome a behind-the-scenes video was also unveiled giving us an even more extensive look of what we will see in theaters next year. Or at least of how some of the scenes of ‘The Batman’ were gestated, which despite the more adult, dark and violent tone that can be seen in this new version of the DC character will not leave aside the most spectacular action.

