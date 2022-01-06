Netflix premieres a new version of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”

Finally, the new version of the famous soap opera “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” is now available on the famous platform of Netflix, something that undoubtedly many people were looking forward to.

It should be noted that this new version stars Laura Londoño and William Levy.

Previously we let you know that “Café con aroma de mujer” would have a new version from Telemundo.

And although users reacted favorably to the trailer for the new version of “Café con aroma de mujer” it did not have the expected success on Telemundo, however, the great Netflix platform incorporates this version in its extensive catalog.

It should be noted that the new version of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” has been available from December 29, through Netflix, with a total of 88 chapters.

This reversal of the classic 1994 soap opera tells the love story between Gaviota, a coffee picker, and Sebastián, an offshoot of the coffee aristocracy, “says the Netflix synopsis.

As you may recall, in the original version it starred Margarita Rosa de Francisco, who played ‘Gaviota’ and, for her part, the role of ‘Sebastián Vallejo’ was played by a foreign actor, specifically the Brazilian Guy Ecker.

In May 2021, this version premiered both on Channel RCN and on Telemundo.

And in fact, the Colombian audience saw the end of the story in mid-September.

While the antagonistic character is carried out by Carmen Villalobos, who at the end of the project wrote on Instagram:

I want to thank Canal RCN, Telemundo, the entire cast, my directors, scriptwriters, makeup, costumes, and in general the entire production team that brought this wonderful story to television. “

This is how the Netflix platform bets on a new version of “Café con aroma de mujer”, which in its first broadcast was one of the most successful Mexican soap operas.