The year 2021 is about to end and with it the resolutions that were and those that were not fulfilled, during these days many people are preparing to achieve what they have wanted and longed for, such as love, and thus start the 2022 The best way possible

We know how difficult it is find the ideal partnerEspecially in the midst of a pandemic, this is when we turn to “magic” and popular belief to attract the person we so desire.

Pay attention and find out how to attract what you want so much through these rituals.

1. Red underwear

This is one of the most practiced rituals, it is thought that when a person uses yellow pants will attract the money, while the red underwear serves for him loveIt is important to mention that in the case of women, both garments (bra and shorts) of the same color should be worn; so your wish will come faster.

2. Red ribbon

Add this element to red underwear for a much better effect. Tie a red ribbon or ribbon to your waist, when the clock strikes 12:00 you must ask for your desire to find love with all your might.

3. Get under the table

Another of the best known rituals is to get under the table during New Year’s night, it is said that if you get under the table during the first chimes of January 1, this will help anyone who is looking for love to find a partner.

4. Bathing with honey

5. Put a ring in the champagne glass

When you have your glass of champagne served and ready to toast with your friends or family on New Years, put a gold ring inside the glass. You can withdraw it as soon as you have had all the drink and have hugged everyone present to welcome 2022. This ritual will help you attract love next year.

6. First hug or kiss

Simply embrace the person of the sex you want as your partner. In the event that you already have one, when it’s midnight, give it a kiss on the mouth.

7. White or red candles

One way to express love for this 2022 is by using a red candle. This ritual consists of lighting a red candle in an isolated and dark room. While you turn it on, you must manifest that ideal partner.

Another way to do it is using 3 red candles and form a triangle, light them at midnight and make a strong wish.

Love can also be manifested with the use of a white candle. If you have a relationship and want everything to improve this new year, you should do the same but with white candles.

8. Glass of water

If in your past relationships you have been hurt or your love has not gone well, but you want to fall in love again, you must fill a glass with water and when the clock strikes 12:00, throw the water into the street.

9. Cinnamon with red ribbon

To attract love in 2022 you can tie two cinnamon sticks with a red ribbon and use them as a clasp on the chest on the side where the heart is. You should wear this accessory on New Year’s Eve.

10. Another ritual

This ritual can be done throughout the year, if you want to do it this December 31, 2021, make sure it is before receiving twelve o’clock.

You must write the name and surname of the person you want to be with or if you want your relationship to be strengthened. Later fill a candle with honey, butter, cinnamon powder and sugar. Light the candle and let it burn completely.

Whatever your favorite ritual, do not forget to have fun and surrounded by your loved ones.

