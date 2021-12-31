. Revelers celebrate moments after the ball fell on January 1, 2002 in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Happy new year eve! Tonight, many people want to see the ball drop in Times Square in New York City online rather than celebrate in person. Here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch Ball’s launch live for New Years Eve 2021-2022, including videos that you can watch right here from the comfort of your home.

Watch the ball toss live for 2021-2022

The Times Square Webcast is a great resource to see the Ball launch in Times Square live. The broadcast begins at 6:00 pm ET, and will feature commercial-free performances throughout the night. You can view the live stream on various websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net. You can also watch a live streaming video embedded here in this article below.

The broadcast below begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time, and will run until shortly after 12:00 AM Eastern Time, when the clock changes to the year 2022.

If the previous broadcast does not insert correctly in your browser, you can also watch the live video at this link.

According to Times Square NYC, the following events are scheduled for tonight. All times listed below are in the Eastern time zone for the 2022 New Years event.

6:00 pm to 6:03 pm: Lighting up and lifting up the New Years Eve dance in Times Square

6:04 pm to 6:06 pm: “Good Riddance Day Highlights” Presented by Jonathan Bennett

6:07 pm to 6:18 pm: SAFA Chinese Cultural Show

6:25 pm: Brochures distributed to revelers (“hats, gloves, balloons and scarves”)

6:57 pm to 7:00 pm: Countdown per hour

7:01 pm to 7:03 pm: Times Square Reveler Stories (co-host Jeremy Hassell will chat with nearby revelers)

7:11 pm to 7:18 pm: ABC’s Planet Fitness dance performance with Liza Koshy

7:58 pm until 8:00 pm: Countdown per hour

8:01 pm to 8:03 pm: More Times Square Reveler Stories

8:04 pm to 8:15 pm: New Year’s Eve musical performance

8:25 pm to 8:31 pm: Karol G performance at the Countdown Stage

8:57 pm to 9:00 pm: Countdown per hour

9:01 pm to 9:07 pm: “Our Song of Love”

9:08 to 9:10 pm: Waterford Glass Toast

9:14 pm to 9:28 pm: KT Tunstall presentation

9:37 pm to 9:43 pm: Performance by Chloe

9:52 pm to 9:55 pm: Carnival “Funderstruck” moment

9:57 pm to 10:00 pm: Countdown by the hour with Planet Fitness

10:01 pm to 10:03 pm: Reveler stories in Times Square

10:04 pm to 10:07 pm: Barefoot bubbly toast

10:43 pm to 10:49 pm: Performance per trip

10:57 pm to 11:00 pm: Countdown per hour

11:01 pm to 11:13 pm: OSU Show Troupe Performance

11:16 pm to 11:20 pm: Featured Video of the Year in Review by The Associated Press

11:21 pm to 11:26 pm: Kay Jewelers New Years Eve Kiss

11:39 pm to 11:45 pm: LL Cool J’s performance on the countdown stage

11:55 pm to 11:58 pm: KT Tunstall performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” on stage at Planet Fitness Center

11:59 pm: The sixty second countdown: The Mayor of New York City will press the Waterford glass button. The illuminated ball will descend 70 feet in 60 seconds.

12:00 am – New Years Day: At midnight, the lights of the New Years Eve dance go out when the numbers “2022” appear. This will be followed by a confetti and fireworks show.

12:15 am – End of Show

EarthCam sequences

EarthCam has several webcams in Times Square that will show the ball falling live. The official celebration begins at 6:00 pm Eastern. The official livestream of the New Year’s celebration in Times Square is here. At this same link, you can find additional views in the thumbnails below the video.

A 4K version of Times Square is in the YouTube video embedded below. If for some reason the video stops working, you can view it at the link above on the EarthCam website.

EarthCam Live: Times Square in 4K

Live broadcasts of the Times Square celebration

Many major broadcast stations are also hosting New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square, even if the events are not open to the public this year. This is where you can go watch them online tonight.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting Dick Clark’s Rockin ‘Eve New Years Eve this year on ABC. You can view it on ABC.com or on the ABC app. The event begins at 8:00 pm Eastern.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Years Eve festivities. You can watch a live broadcast on CNN.com and on the CNN mobile apps.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will host NBC’s New Years special in Times Square this year in place of Carson Daly. This event begins at 10:30 pm Eastern. You can watch it on the Peacock streaming service.

Fox’s New Years Eve event was canceled this year due to Omicron, Deadline reported.

