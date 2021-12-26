Given the new waves of coronavirus infections in the world, caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, some main cities have decided to cancel or limit the festivities of New Year.

And it is that the last and the most worrying strain of SARS-CoV-2 has already been detected in 110 countries and continues to spread exponentially, as highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), who has asked to cancel the New Year celebrations because it is better “to celebrate late than to celebrate now and regret later.”

Such is the case of New York, in the United States, where the mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced that on this occasion the traditional celebration in the Times square it will reduce your number of attendees. In addition, he indicated that for the event, everyone must wear the mask in a mandatory way and present proof that they are vaccinated.

Every year, around 58,000 New Yorkers and visitors gather in downtown Manhattan to witness the arrival of a new year, represented by the “falling of the ball” located at the top of the One Times Square building. However, this time only 15 thousand people will be able to attend.

Photo: .

In Madrid Spain, there will also be restrictions for the festivities in the emblematic Sun Gate, where traditionally thousands of people gather to hear the bells that mark the beginning of a new year.

On this occasion, the capacity will be limited to 7 thousand people and the police will have to control the use of the mask, which is already mandatory outdoors, and ensure that a healthy distance between the crowd is maintained.

Cities that will NOT have New Year’s Eve celebrations

Meanwhile, other cities in the world have decided suspend definitively their New Years celebrations in the face of the threat posed by the Omicron variant in their regions.

Athens It is one of them, because this year it was announced that there will be no fireworks show on the Acropolis. Likewise, the instruction was given to cancel all public Christmas and New Year celebrations called by the municipalities.

Berlin It is another city that will ban gatherings and parties from December 28. The same restrictions will be maintained in cities such as Munich and Frankfurt.

In Paris, the French capital, the suspension of the traditional fireworks show on the Champs Elysees was ordered due to the new wave of infections.

Photo: .

Meanwhile in Scotland, Minister Nicola Sturgeon reported that public celebrations will be canceled to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

In New Delhi, the capital of India, a ban on all social, political, cultural and festive gatherings was announced due to the increase in covid-19 cases. In accordance with the government order, all officials must ensure that no public events are held to celebrate the New Year.

While, Rome and Venice They have canceled their parties and outdoor concerts on the eve of the end of the year in order to avoid more infections.

bnaj