If you’re ringing in in the New Years in the central time zone, check out the countdown timers and live streaming options built into this post below. Since many celebratory events are geared toward Eastern viewers and the launch of Times Square Ball in New York, it can be more difficult to find options specifically for residents of the Central Time Zone. We’ve got you covered for New Years Eve, when we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

Live countdown timers for central time zone

The first live timer you can use is provided below at TimeandDate.com.

Flare TV has a video below that shows the countdowns for all the different time zones in the world, and it will automatically change to show the central time zone as the time approaches. To see the countdown for your time zone, join the broadcast before midnight your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.

New Year 2022 Countdown Live – ALL TIME ZONES Celebrate the new year with a live countdown to 2022 that updates for every timezone in the world. Join the live stream as we watch each timer count down, and prepare to see fireworks in the sky. Discord: discord.gg/u7DFe2rp4n Twitter: twitter.com/officialflaretv Subscribe: youtube.com/c/flaretv?sub_confirmation=1 Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne,… 2021 -12-29T08: 48: 31Z

Flare TV Notes: “Broadcast schedule (first to last time zone): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Tokyo, Eucla, Philippines, Jakarta, Yangon, Dhaka, Kathmandu , India, Tashkent, Kabul, Dubai, Tehran, Moscow, Cairo, Central European Time (CET), London, Praia, King Edward Point, Buenos Aires, St. John’s, Caracas, New York, Central Standard Time (CST) , Calgary, Los Angeles, Anchorage, Taiohae, Honolulu, Alofi, Baker Island ”.

There is another countdown timer available at CountingDownTo. You can see the core time zone version embedded below.

This upcoming Time & Date countdown timer will automatically detect your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Years countdown based on your location on the map.

Live broadcasts for Central Time Zone viewers

You can catch a glimpse of what’s happening in New Orleans (in the Central Time Zone) live via Earthcam. Here’s a Bourbon Street camera

Most national countdown broadcasts will also include a look at what’s happening in the central time zone.

Ryan Seacrest is the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or wireless on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8:00 pm ET / PT.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Years Eve festivities. You can watch a live broadcast on CNN.com and on the CNN mobile apps. The event begins at 8:00 pm Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms. At 12:30 am ET, Don Lemon and Alison Camerota, along with Dulce Sloan, will take over to ring in the New Year from the central time zone in New Orleans, according to the CNN press release.

This year’s NBC countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event begins at 10:30 pm Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and other services.

