If you’re ringing in the New Years on the west coast, it will probably be harder to find streams and countdowns to watch, considering that most cater to the east coast. But we have options for 2021-2022 New Years Eve timers that suit people in the Pacific time zone who celebrate a little later than everyone else. Below are a variety of countdown timers and live streaming options.

Live countdown to the west coast

Here are some West Coast countdown timers that you can use.

Play

NEW YEARS 2022 LIVE COUNTDOWN LIVE🔴 (PST TIMEZONE) For more Streams / Videos, Make sure to subscribe, like, and put on notifications! Help me reach 200k subcribers: youtube.com/c/logoblocks Get Logo Blocks 2 to 10k Subscribers: youtube.com/c/logoblocks2 Support the channel and get awesome perks! youtube.com/c/logoblocks/join Social Media: ► Instagram: instagram.com/logoblocks/ ► Twitter: twitter.com/logoblocksyt ► Join The Discord server: discord.gg/UBDQpQG Welcome to Logo blocks! If… 2021-12-29T14: 13: 55Z

The Logo Blocks 2 video above shows a live Pacific Time Zone (PST) countdown.

Here is another timer that you can use at TimeandDate.com.

Flare TV has a video below that shows the countdowns for all the different time zones in the world, and it will automatically change to show your particular time zone as the time approaches. It has countdowns for many places, including Los Angeles, Anchorage, London, Moscow, Melbourne, and more. To watch your Pacific time zone countdown, join the broadcast before midnight your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone as you get closer.

Play

New Year 2022 Countdown Live – ALL TIME ZONES Celebrate the new year with a live countdown to 2022 that updates for every timezone in the world. Join the live stream as we watch each timer count down, and prepare to see fireworks in the sky. Discord: discord.gg/u7DFe2rp4n Twitter: twitter.com/officialflaretv Subscribe: youtube.com/c/flaretv?sub_confirmation=1 Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne,… 2021 -12-29T08: 48: 31Z

Flare TV Notes: “Broadcast schedule (first to last time zone): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Tokyo, Eucla, Philippines, Jakarta, Yangon, Dhaka, Kathmandu , India, Tashkent, Kabul, Dubai, Tehran, Moscow, Cairo, Central European Time (CET), London, Praia, King Edward Point, Buenos Aires, St. John’s, Caracas, New York, Central Standard Time (CST) , Calgary, Los Angeles, Anchorage, Taiohae, Honolulu, Alofi, Baker Island ”.

Another simpler countdown timer is available below at CountingDownTo.

This upcoming Time & Date countdown timer automatically detects your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Years countdown based on your location on the map.

Additional Live Streams for West Coast / Pacific Time Zone Viewers

Nexstar’s KLAS-TV in Las Vegas is hosting a countdown to New Years Eve 2022 for people in the Pacific time zone, KRON4 reported. Coverage airs from 8:58 PM Pacific to 12:35 AM Pacific and will include live music, special guests, and countdowns spanning all four time zones, including the Pacific time zone. The event will show people at home fireworks shows from Dallas, Denver, New York City and a 10-minute show at eight Las Vegas hotels.

KRON4 informed that if you are in any of these cities, you will be able to watch the program on television: “Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Honolulu, Fresno, Bakersfield, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs ”. You can also look online.

The main national networks will also host New Year’s Eve events.

Ryan Seacrest is the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or wireless on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8 pm ET / PT.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Years Eve festivities. You can watch a live broadcast on CNN.com and on the CNN mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms.

Instead of Carson Daly’s NBC New Years special in Times Square, this year’s countdown takes place in Miami, Florida and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event begins at 10:30 pm Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and other services.

