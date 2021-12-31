. December 31, 2014: The countdown begins and confetti falls in Times Square

If you want to ring in the New Years from the mountain time zone, it can be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns as most serve the east coast. But there are a few New Years Eve options to suit those in the mountain time zone, including timers and countdown clocks below that can help you say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022.

Mountain Time Zone Countdown Clocks and Timers to New Years Eve

First, the following TimeandDate.com timer will automatically count down to the end of New Years Eve in the mountain time zone.

If this is not the type of timer you prefer, there are other countdown timers that can detect your location and set the timer automatically for your time zone.

This date and time countdown timer detects your location and can also be expanded or changed based on your preference. Or you can visit a map here and create a countdown to the New Year, based on your location on the map.

To go directly to the countdown for your city, visit Time & Date here and enter the city of interest.

This one will take you directly to a timer for the mountain time zone (Denver, Colorado.)

Here’s a different timer from CountingDownTo.com.

Additional countdown live streaming options

Various broadcast networks are holding New Year’s Eve celebration events tonight as we say goodbye to 2021 and salute to 2022. Although none of these are specifically designed for the mountain time zone, local news may be released. to share when it’s midnight in your area. or the hosts can mention when it is midnight in their region.

Ryan Seacrest is the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or wireless on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8:00 pm ET / PT.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Years Eve festivities. You can watch a live broadcast on CNN.com and on the CNN mobile apps. The event begins at 8:00 pm Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms.

This year’s NBC countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event begins at 10:30 pm Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and other services.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Barça makes the signing of Ferran Torres official [VIDEO]