. Everything you need to know to enjoy the 2022 New Year’s fireworks in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sin City definitely knows how to ring in the New Year. Las Vegas offers a spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display over the Strip, a group effort of eight different casinos: MGM Grand, The Stratosphere, Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, Aria, Treasure Island, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian.

Live broadcast of the 2021 New Year’s Eve fireworks in Las Vegas

After having to cancel the usual public fireworks display in 2020, Las Vegas is back with the largest display in its history, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The theme of this year’s show is “Deuces Wild,” a nod to the year 2022. KTLA will broadcast live all night from 9 pm Local Time until 12:30 am Local Time (which has been running from midnight to 3:30 am ET).

“The world has come to expect great things in Las Vegas, things that cannot be done anywhere else like us,” said Jim Gibson, vice chairman of the Clark County Commission, in a statement. “I’m sure America’s Party 2022 Deuces Wild will exceed expectations because what happens here, only happens here.”

According to the Review Journal, the fireworks display includes “more than 11,500 custom pyrotechnics, controlled by more than 60 technicians and 70 support staff members.” The show begins with “a pyrotechnic countdown going up the Strat Tower,” then moves on to the fireworks display that includes “pastel-colored fireworks, special shapes, and radical explosions across the Strip that shoot up like fountains. Bellagio ”.

New Year’s Eve fun facts

Bet You Didn't Know: New Year's Eve | History

New Year’s Eve is the celebration that marks the end of the year on the Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar was first introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and he is the one who bears the name of the calendar, although January 1 as the beginning of the year actually dates back to Julius Caesar and his eponymous calendar, according to History Channel.

The annual celebration has many names around the world, including Calennig in Wales, Hogmanay in Scotland, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Kanun Novadgo Goda in Russia, Omisoka in Japan, and Reveillon in France, Portugal and Brazil. .

According to Mental Floss, the first places to ring in the New Year are Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand, because they are located just west of the International Date Line.

Howland Island and Baker Island in the United States are the last places to celebrate because they are located just east of the international date line. The interesting thing is that because the international date line moves a bit in a zigzag, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

The United States is known to announce the New Year with “drops”, that is, when a large object descends during a countdown. The most famous is, of course, the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, but there are plenty of other events taking place across the country, including a peach toss in Atlanta, Georgia; an Indy car delivery in Indianapolis, Indiana; a conch shell in Key West, Florida, a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans; a potato drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona.

Fireworks displays are also very popular around the world. Sydney, Australia has a great display in a bay. Other cities that have notable fireworks displays include Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, London, England, Nashville, Las Vegas, and all of Canada.