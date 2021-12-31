. New Year’s Eve numbers for 2022 arrive in Times Square on December 20, 2021 in New York City.

When you and your loved ones call in the new year 2022 on New Years Eve, make sure you know which channel you want to celebrate with. Are you an observer for Ryan Seacrest after he replaced Dick Clark? Or do you prefer the “Today Show” crew over NBC?

The various shows offer a wide selection of hosts, performances by the best artists of the year, and hilarious cameos from celebrities from around the country. Here is the television schedule for New Years Eve 2021-2022.

ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest will be in charge of the desk live from Times Square in New York City for the annual ball drop countdown ringing in the new year. The show airs beginning at 8:00 PM ET and broadcasts continuously (except a local news break) until 2:00 AM ET.

Co-hosting with Seacrest in Times Square is Liza Koshy, while Billy Porter will be checking in from New Orleans and Ciara is hosting from Los Angeles. Jessie James Decker returns as a Powerball correspondent.

Artists include Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes, and more.

CBS ‘New Years Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash’

CBS gets in on the New Year’s Eve fun with “Nashville’s Big Bash,” a star-studded special hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith of “Entertainment Tonight.” It airs live on December 31 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and then 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

Performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & amp; Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and the Zac Brown Band.

“End of the year toast and barbecue 2022” from FOX

The celebration live from Times Square with Joel McHale and Ken Jeong was canceled by FOX due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID. Instead, the two comedians are hosting a shortened version of “Toast & amp; Roast ”starting at 8 pm ET / PT on FOX.

Originally, the artist lineup was to include an appearance by Kelly Osbourne plus performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink, and Trace Adkins. But now only McHale and Jeong celebrate the past year and look forward to 2022 with their trademark style of humor.

‘2021: It’s a toast!’ From NBC and ‘New Years Eve Special’

The fun begins at 8:00 PM ET with “2021: It’s Toast!” Presented by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The special will include interviews with Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & amp; Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump and Johnny Weir.

Then at 10:30 pm comes NBC’s “Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson New Years Eve Party” featuring performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca $ h, and more guests surprise.

CNN’s ‘New Years Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

Live from Times Square, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are set to play in 2022. Their coverage begins at 8:00 pm ET, then at 12:30 am ET, Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota and Dulce Sloan are done. position.

Other CNN correspondents participating include Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Chloe Melas, Gary Tuchman and her daughter Lindsay, Coy Wire, and Donie O’Sullivan. Famous performers and guests include Katy Perry, William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & amp; Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti Lupone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri, and more.

All the fun begins on various TV channels starting at 8:00 PM Eastern and Pacific Time on New Years Eve.

