2022 will bring significant challenges and expectations to our communities regarding the environment. In the midst of a climate crisis and environmental injustice, our country — and the planet — begins a key year to remedy, or at least mitigate, the great catastrophes of the future. So far, the rhetoric in the promises of President Biden and his administration acknowledge and address these emergencies, but words are blown away and we require concrete action.

One of them is the approval of the bill known as the “Build Back Better Act”, or BBBA. The BBBA, which remains in negotiations in the Senate, could be the most important legislation in infrastructure and social services of the last almost 100 years. In addition to helping needy families with education and access to health services, the law would invest in technology to monitor and clean up the environment on which our communities depend. It would also invest billions of dollars to replace lead pipes that continue to serve 22 million people with potentially contaminated water to date. Likewise, it will provide hundreds of millions of dollars to monitor air quality and clean up toxic waste. In addition, it will accelerate the transition to the use of renewable energy if the use of public and school electric transport is supported.

But it all depends on the Senate passing this bill and the Biden administration implementing these measures fairly. From our own experience, we know that low-income communities of color are the ones that have inherited most of the damage caused by industrial pollution, as well as the exclusion of basic services.

If we seek solutions to our environmental crises, the work must begin in these communities. The Biden administration must deliver on its promise to invest at least 40% of federal resources in low-income communities of color – what it called Justice 40 – and address environmental injustice and the climate crisis.

Federal investments must be accompanied by measures that reduce pollution and establish strict limits on chemical, plastic and energy industries to eliminate or reduce their emissions. The same can be said of industries such as mining that pollute oceans, lakes and rivers. The measures are comprehensive but most of them can be carried out by the administration without the endorsement of Congress. These initiatives begin with limiting emissions of toxics such as mercury, lead, ozone, and other pollutants so molecularly small that no filter can capture them. Likewise, it is necessary to eliminate toxic pesticides such as organophosphates that continue to poison not only the consumer, but also millions of agricultural workers and their families.

Stopping investing in fossil energy is another opportunity for environmental policy in 2022. Extracting energy from coal, oil and gas, among others, will continue to take its toll: these industries accelerate climate change and poison our air and water, thus they must be eliminated to counter the current crisis. Biden must dedicate himself to making real changes to federal policies that still favor dirty industries, reverse decisions like granting rights to extract oil from the Gulf of Mexico coast, and steer clear of bogus alternatives like the petrochemical and natural gas industry. Your government should avoid investments in these initiatives and institute changes so that existing laws favor the most vulnerable.

We have to pay attention to issues that influence all kinds of policies – in addition to environmental ones – such as the protection of the right to vote and the access and transparency of political and civil processes, particularly for historically disadvantaged communities that tend to be of color and immigrants. . It is imperative to strengthen the capacity of the federal government to achieve environmental protection measures in our laws and to punish those industries that do not respect them.

Likewise, racism and colonialism have to be totally eradicated. In particular, the treatment that Puerto Rico receives from our political system must be equitably reformed to achieve zero-emission energy.

These measures require a great effort from the public and the federal government to ensure that 2022 is a momentous year. There is no time to lose in the face of the environmental crises that beset us, so it is up to us to confront them forcefully. Failure to do so will make us, our children, and future generations pay a catastrophic price and judge us for failing to avert an environmental disaster.

Raúl García is the legislative director for healthy communities for Earthjustice.