The authorities of New York is increasing efforts and resources to contain covid-19 at a time when its Omicron variant spreads rapidly in the state, and is dedicating $ 65 million to different neighborhoods and counties to enforce the mask requirement, in force in closed spaces from December 13.

“We are going to fight, we are not going to surrender to the pandemic,” Gov. Kathy Hochul assured New Yorkers at a press conference in which she indicated that positive cases continue to rise, and insisted on the use of the mask and the vaccines.

Among the new cases is the head of the state Department of Health, Mary T. Bassett, who after undergoing the daily covid test was positive, so she was unable to accompany Hochul and other members of her cabinet to the press conference .

The distribution of 65 million comes after representatives of the counties indicated that they do not have the funds to enforce the governor’s order, which will be in effect until January 15 and will result in civil and criminal penalties, with a maximum fine of $ 1,000 for each violation, for which health agents will have to be deployed, said Hochul.

The measure covers covered entertainment venues, concert halls, covered sports stadiums, recreational spaces, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, places of worship and common areas in residential buildings.

The governor, like the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, did, however, assured New Yorkers that this will be a short-term situation, as has already happened in other countries where after a rebound there is a low, and that does not predict a government shutdown because it has the resource of vaccines.

Other initiatives the state will launch during the winter season include opening seven virus test sites next week and distributing 10 million home tests, half before the new year and the rest in January.

For her part, the director of state Operations and former mayoral candidate for the city, Kathryn García, said they would ask the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act so that manufacturers can produce more tests of the virus over the counter.

Meanwhile, today the order came into force so that teachers and private school workers have at least one dose of the vaccine. Those in the public sector already fulfill this mandate.

Schools will have to provide proof that all their staff are complying with the order, which is estimated to impact some 56,000 people, full and part time, by December 28 at the latest.

Those schools with teachers and other staff who have not completed the second dose will have until February 17 to deliver proof of vaccination to the city.

