

New York City could have a slight snowfall.

Photo: KENA BETANCUR / . / .

At least 13 states, including New York and New Jersey, are in the path of a couple of systems that will bring winds, rain and snow., starting Sunday night and until at least Thursday of the following week.

Both meteorological phenomena will not be as intense, but the report of The Weather Channel indicates that the predictions can change “from one moment to another”, due to the instability of the climate. Other meteorologists had pointed out that the La Niña phenomenon would cause uncertainty in the predictions.

The first of the two systems is already producing snow, the report said in the Dakotas, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

By Tuesday night, the impact will go further into the Atlantic, including the Big Apple and other regions north of New York, as well as New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania.

“Rains are expected further south and also along the mid-Atlantic coast,” he anticipated. “It is possible that some snow will reach parts of New Jersey and southern New York on the Wednesday morning commute.”

Experts point to some “uncertainty about how much humidity this system will have,” as well as its speed and range.

In some regions there will be only rain, others combined with snow and other points only intense winds with low temperatures.

“At this time, snow or a combination of rain and snow may occur over much of the interior northeast, and rains are expected towards the coast ”, it is added.

Even if big cities do not have a lot of snow, it will affect the I-95 corridor, so it is suggested to be careful when traveling.

On how much snow is expected, the report notes that it could be at least an inch, but toward the six-state New England region, rainfall would add up to five inches of snow.

“We can say that much of the Northeast will see more than an inch of snow, but some, especially New England, could see more than five inches of snow,” it added.

AccuWeather experts had also anticipated that this season’s weather would be more unpredictable, even a few days in advance.