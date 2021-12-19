

In New York City, the rains will prevail, but the temperature will drop.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / . / .

Although the last week several regions of the East zone broke records of warm temperatures, including an almost summer weekend in the Big Apple, Starting this Sunday night, temperatures will drop considerably and there will be a wave of rain and snow in several states, such as upstate New York..

For now, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and other regions will face at least one inch of snow, but in some points a fall of at least seven inches is expected this winter, which has been unpredictable. .

In areas closer to Canada, the cold has intensified since Saturday, accompanied by a “mixed rainfall,” reported Accuweather.

“Further north, light snow began to fall early Saturday morning around Jamestown, New York, accompanied by a thick layer of cold air.“, it was reported. “Snow, sleet and freezing rain also affected parts of the Northeast.”

Meteorologist Lauren Hyde noted that Vermont has been the most impacted entity with up to seven inches. Conditions will continue in the coming days, which could complicate year-end transfers.

“There were some sizable totals in upstate New York as well, including the seven inches at Saranac Lake, Watertown, Ticonderoga and Schroon Falls,” it added.

Another expert, Mary Gilbert, highlighted that the New England region, which includes six entities, will continue to be the most affected, but with impact on regions of New York and other states.

“After the snow stops falling on Sunday, many of these areas will receive a total of more than six inches of snow, with more than one foot possible on the peaks,” the report says. “Some cities in New York State like Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo can end up with between one and three inches.”

Experts note that rainfall affects highways 87 and 90, which can lead to accidents.

“Travelers … should be aware of changing visibility and slippery roads”Gilbert warned. “Much of Massachusetts and parts of New York and Connecticut are wintry mix with an ice cap.”

In cities further south, temperatures will drop and occasional rainy conditions will persist, including in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York City.

In the Big Apple, according to the Weather Service, temperatures will remain between 37 and 44 degrees Fahrenheit, after records were broken with a record of 60 degrees in some places, such as in Queens.

Any lingering light rain or drizzle comes to an end early this morning. Temperatures won’t move much through the day, with building high pressure allowing cold, Canadian air to flow into the region. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx Here’s today’s forecast highs: pic.twitter.com/wZsWTT9RNb – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 19, 2021

Recommendations for travelers is to drive slowly and be aware of changing weather conditions and make sure you have an ice scraper handy.

“While the roads may just look wet, that could be ice,” he added.

Unlike last season, this year snow has been absent in the Big Apple.