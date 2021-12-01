12/01/2021 at 06:42 CET

.

The New York City beat New England in a series of penalties, 5-3 after a 2-2 draw, on Tuesday and qualified for the final of the Eastern Conference of the United States Soccer League. Uruguayan Santiago Rodríguez and Argentine Valentín Castellanos scored for coach Ronny Deila’s New York, and Polish Adam Buksa and Canadian Tajon Buchanan did it for the home team. On penalties, goalkeeper Sean Johnson stopped Buksa’s shot and gave his team the victory.

New York, which had 65% ball possession in the first half, surprised the best team of the regular season with a goal from Rodriguez in the third minute; the South American received a service from Tayvon Gray and, with facilities granted by the defense, converted from the right.

At Guillete Stadium, his home, New England came out to put order, took over the ball and in the 9th minute made the tie, in a play started by the Spanish Carles Gil, who was ratified as the best in the league in assists when putting a pass to Buksa, lethal with the head blow. The meeting lost its clarity and the best in the last 25 minutes of the first half was a shot from Castellanos, on the outside. The Revolution, who had not played for 23 days, gave facilities, but New York missed three scoring chances in three minutes; in the 62nd the Paraguayan Jesús Medina took a long time to shoot with everything in his favor, in the 64th the Argentine Maximiliano Moralez put the ball on the post and in the 65th Santiago Rodríguez missed the shot. The visiting team insisted on the failures; At the end of the game, the error was made by Castellanos, the leading scorer of the championship, which caused the duel to end half an hour into extra time.

In 110 Castellanos He washed his mistake and scored with a header from Moralez’s pass, but was sent off in the 113th minute, which took advantage of the home box to tie with a goal from Buchanan in an assist from Emmanuel Boateng. On penalties New York was perfect with Alfredo Morales, Brazilian Thiago, Libyan Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Morales and Peruvian Alexander Callens; Carles Gil, Teal Bunbury and Dejuan Jones scored for New England and Buksa failed.

New York City will face the Philadelphia Union next Sunday in the Eastern Conference final. A day earlier, in the West division final, the Portland Timbers, who eliminated the Colorado Rapids, will face Real Salt Lake, which got rid of Sporting Kansas City.