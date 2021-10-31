10/31/2021 at 07:12 CET

.

RJ Barret led the attack with 35 points and eight rebounds for the visiting New York Knicks, who beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-123. The Knicks posted their fifth win in six games at the start of the new season.

New York finished with 19 of 33 3s (57.6%), the difference in a game that saw teams nearly even in most other statistical categories. New Orleans, which opened the season with six losses in seven games, had 11 of 33 triples (33.3%).

Barrett hit six 3-pointers and his 35 points are his all-time high, leading New York in scoring for the second straight game.

RJ Barrett 🤝 BUCKETS @ RjBarrett6 drops a career-high 35 PTS (16 in Q4) as the @nyknicks improve to 5-1 on the season! pic.twitter.com/RlakYdq0EP – NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier each had 19 points for the Knicks, who improved to 5-1 in the championship and 3-0 on the road. For the Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds as the team’s best scorer.

Devonte Graham had 17 points and eight assists, and Josh Hart had 16 points and eight rebounds. The Spanish player Willy Hernangómez did not play by decision of his coach.

Miami triumph

Jimmy Butler added 27 points as the best scorer for the Miami Heat, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies 103-129 on the road.

The Heat had 21 3-pointers, one less than the franchise record set last May in Milwaukee.

Miami got its fifth win of the first six games of the new season. Miami missed just one of its first eight shots in the game and made 71% in the first quarter, gaining a double-digit early lead.

Tyler Herro had 22 points, while Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson each scored 15 for the Heat, who improved to 5-1. For the Grizzlies (3-3), Ja Morant and DeAnthony Melton had 20 points each to lead the attack. Desmond Bane had 17 points for the Memphis team.