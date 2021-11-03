

Carlina Rivera and Carmen de la Rosa are on the New York City Council.

New York, Nov 3 (.) .- Latina women have increased their presence on the New York City Council (legislative body) from three to ten, with eight new faces, after Tuesday’s elections, all Democrats, including the Colombian activist Jennifer Gutiérrez and the Panamanian Sandy Nurse, who has held various trades, including carpenter, and who will be sworn in in January 2022.

It is the first time that representatives of Panama or Colombia have been elected, in such a diverse city with 8.8 million inhabitants, where the majority of Latinos have traditionally been of Puerto Rican and Dominican origin.

That changed in 2013 with the election of the first councilor of Mexican origin, Carlos Menchaca, joined in 2017 by Francisco Moya, of Ecuadorian descent and who until that moment was a state assemblyman.

Among the new faces in the Council, but not in politics, is the now Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa, a Dominican, who, supported by the voters of her district, will fill the vacancy left by her compatriot Ydanis Rodríguez, who did not opt ​​for reelection for the law that limits his mandate to two four-year terms.

In these elections, the Puerto Ricans Carlina Rivera and Diana Ayala revalidated their positions, both with their sights set on the presidency of the Council, which will be elected in a caucus of the Democratic majority.

Councilor Moya also aspires to the presidency, in which so far there have only been two women, among them the Puerto Rican Melissa Mark Viverito (2014-2017).

Other Puerto Ricans and new faces are Marjorie Velázquez, Amanda Farias, Tiffany Cabán and Alexa Avilés, who join Rafael Salamanca, who revalidated in these elections.

The also Dominican Pierina Sánchez, who worked two years for the Barack Obama Administration in the White House, will be another new face along with her compatriot Shaun Abreu.

In total, the Latino community will have 14 representatives on the Council, made up of 51 seats.

New Yorkers went to an election to elect all their local officials, led by the mayor, a position that will be held next year by the now Brooklyn Borough President, former police officer and former state senator, Eric Adams.

The eyes of Latino organizations are now on Adams, waiting for him to name Latinos in his cabinet and on how he will address issues of interest to the Hispanic community, such as how he will face the impact of the covid-19 pandemic that it affected minorities the most.

In another triumph for the Hispanic community, the now Dominican-born councilor Antonio Reynoso became the first Latino to preside over Brooklyn County, replacing Adams; in that same neighborhood, his attorney general Eric González, a Puerto Rican, revalidated for another four-year term.

