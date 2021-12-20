

The good news is that the death rate in New York has dropped significantly.

The state of New York surpassed 60,000 coronavirus deaths, as revealed by new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state Department of Health reported 47,492 deaths related to covid-19 as reported only by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a more complete death count based on death certificate data reported by state and city health officials.

CDC reported 60,253 deaths in New York State, amid an outbreak of covid-19 cases due to the new strain Ómicron, which is highly contagious; It should be remembered that 800,000 Americans have died from the virus.

New York surpassed 50,000 deaths at the end of March

The good news is that the death rate in New York has dropped significantly since previous covid-19 outbreaksSince most residents have been vaccinated or have developed immunity to a previous infection, health officials said.

“We were able, thank God, to persuade the group of older people to get vaccinated and get their booster,” said Ayman El-Mohandes, dean of the City University of New York School of Public Health.

There were 59 deaths last Friday, a lower number than the daily average compared to last year, which was 102 deaths in seven days, just when vaccines were not widely available.

In mid-January, deaths peaked at 175 per day, according to an analysis by the Empire Center for Public Policy; A year ago, there were 8,000 to 9,000 hospitalizations related to Covid-19.

But it should be noted that a record number of people, more than 21,000 every Friday and Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days across the state.

“Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in New York remain well below the levels of the same time last year. With high vaccination levels plus a sharp increase in testing today, the case count alone is more misleading than ever, ”tweeted Empire Center Senior Analyst EJ McMahon.

But nevertheless, Rising variant of virus, Omicron, could still overwhelm hospitals, disrupting patient care and straining medical staff, leading to a labor shortage.

“We cannot keep a health care system at a crisis level forever. The health system is not built to constantly deal in a crisis mode, ”he added.

The jury is still calculating how many people will get sick or have mild symptoms or show no symptoms from the latest Omicron outbreak or end up hospitalized. Of course, that won’t be apparent for a few weeks.

Omicron’s high transmission is cause for concern and people should take precautions, public health experts have said.

