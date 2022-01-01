

On the last day of 2021, there were still long lines in NYC to get tested.

Photo: Ramón Frisneda / Impremedia

New York ended the year once again mired in a public health emergency due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases by the Omicron variantAlthough it is not as serious as the first and second waves of the pandemic, it is causing an alarming situation throughout the state. And this was reflected in the latest figures for 2021 released by Governor Kathy Hochul: 76,555 new infections were reported this Friday, of which 43,985 were in the Big Apple alone.

And to continue fighting the coronavirus in 2022 that is just beginning, Hochul presented this Friday the ‘Winter Wave Plan 2.0’, which will focus on trying to stop the rapid spread of infections during the winter season, protect the Most Vulnerable New Yorkers, Save Lives and supporting essential industries.

As we approach the end of the holiday week, the State is mobilizing all the resources at our disposal to combat the sudden increase of winter and keeping New Yorkers safe, ”said the Governor, adding that this increase could be overcome“ through targeted actions, partnerships with local leaders, and taking common-sense steps to keep us all safe: getting vaccinated, getting boosted and wearing a mask inside ”.

The new comprehensive plan focuses on five core areas: keeping students in schools, doubling down on masks and testing, preventing serious illness and death, increasing access to vaccines and boosters, and working alongside local leaders.

“We had said for a long time that we would have a very serious resurgence of cases in the winter. We notice it in the first week of November and then before ‘Thanksgiving’, And just on the same day that the WHO first identified Ómicron, on November 26, here in New York we declare a state of emergency, the first state in the country to do so ”, reflected the president.

Hochul explained that one of the reasons why we are seeing so many cases, “is also because many more tests are being done, and we are already in third place in the whole country, in terms of the number of tests that are done in proportion to the population”.

Vax Update: -95.0% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-84.0% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-137,298 doses administered over last 24 hrs

-33,651,483 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/Ic9kVlzFaL – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the interim State Health Commissioner, the Dr. Mary Bassett, He assured that in New York “we have all the tools to keep our families and communities safe.”

And on those resources, the ‘maximum doctor’ del Estado emphasized: “We must make sure we use all of them. Governor Hochul’s specific plan to expand vaccination and booster access, masks and tests, and increase measures to protect our healthcare workers is the comprehensive strategy needed to combat the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. ”

Details of the ‘Plan 2.0’:

• 5.6 million tests will be distributed to students and school staff this week. Another 7 million more will be distributed in the following week. In total there will be 37 million tests that will be distributed.

• If a student tests positive, his classmates will take a test home and return to the classroom when they test negative, instead of quarantining.

• SUNY and CUNY will now require students to show proof of the booster shot and will be required to wear masks indoors.

• The ‘vaccine or mask’ requirement for businesses and their employees will be extended for two weeks.

• 5 million KN-95 masks will be distributed statewide, with many going to senior care center visitors.

• Six new test sites will open on January 4, for a total of 19 recently opened centers. In addition, more test sites will open at Subway stations.

• Antiviral treatments such as the medicine ‘Pavloxid’ will be distributed.

• Hospital capacity will be increased by reinforcing the November 26 executive order to limit non-essential surgeries.

• Access to booster shots will be expanded statewide, including in nursing homes.

• Pediatric vaccination will be expanded for children ages 5 to 11, and booster vaccinations for adolescents ages 12 to 15, once approved by Pfizer.

COVID-19 figures at the end of 2021

80 deaths in the last 24 hours 76,555 new positive cases 43,985 of those new cases were in NYC 22.53% the positivity rate 7,919 people hospitalized 1,072 new patients admitted in the last 24 hours 95.0% of New Yorkers over 18 years of age already have a vaccine. 82.8% of those over 18 years of age are already ‘full’ vaccinated.

