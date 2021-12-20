

The doctor, who is spearheading New York’s efforts to combat the pandemic, took the test before participating in a press conference.

Photo: Kena betancur / .

New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett tested positive for rapid covid-19, shortly before meeting with Governor Kathy Hochul.

The press conference did take place, but naturally without Bassett, while Kathy Hochul announced the positive test during said event.

“Everyone who sees me should get tested,” Hochul said. “We follow strict protocols. They are going to do another PCR test just to confirm it, so in the meantime we are going to take all the necessary precautions, “added the governor.

The briefing held by Hochul comes amid four consecutive days of record levels of covid-19 cases and growing concern that the Omicron variant is driving the increase.

Hochul and Kathryn Garcia, his director of state operations, outlined plans to bring 10 million tests to New Yorkers’ homes, of which 1.6 million will go to New York City.

According to the latest official data, almost 8.5% of New Yorkers who have been tested for the coronavirus have tested positive, about 2% more than just three days ago.

In New York City, a dozen Broadway musicals have temporarily drawn the curtain and authorities are studying the possibility of canceling the New Year’s Eve holiday in Times Square, where a million people are expected to attend.

The performances of “Hamilton” are canceled at least until December 26, the day on which “Aladdin”, also among the affected musicals, is scheduled to return to the stage, several local media reported this Monday.

The list is completed by “Tina”, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical ”,“ Harry Potter and The Cursed Child ”,“ Doubtfire ”,“ Ain Too Proud ”,“ MJ The Musical ”,“ Jagged Little Pill ”and“ Freestyle Love Supreme ”.

New York exceeds 60,000 deaths from covid-19

The state of New York surpassed 60,000 coronavirus deaths, as revealed by new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state Department of Health reported 47,492 deaths related to covid-19 yesterday as reported only by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a more complete death count based on death certificate data reported by state and city health officials.

