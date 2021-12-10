

A house in Lagrangeville, New York’s Dutchess County, has so many Christmas lights that it has set a new Guinness World Record, surpassing its own mark.

“There are enough lights to blind the neighbors (…) In fact, it is 25 times more lights than the beloved character of Chevy Chase put in his house” in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” described NBC News.

“We have (visitors) from NYC, Albany, Long Island, and out of state.“Said John Welsh of the Union Vale Fire Department, adding that they have counted license plates from at least 47 of the nation’s 50 states.

The scene attracts hundreds of spectators and brings thousands of dollars in donations, money that is not used to pay the electricity bill, but to charity. It is without a doubt the brightest house on the block and beyond.

The family broke the Guinness World Record for most lights on a residential property, beating its own 2014 mark in 2021. “This is a family project and we would like to share it with the community, ”Grace Gay commented.

The work grew from 600 lights to about 687,000 music bulbs. Timothy Gay said He was inspired by his mother, who loved Christmas. “She decorated the house, made it a wonderful environment for her eight children,” she said.

In 1995, on Timothy’s first Christmas as the father of a girl, he began the tradition at home, which has now lasted more than two decades and continues to grow. Based on the numbers, this property currently has 686,811 glowing lights are linked by more than eight miles of extension cords. Over several years, the family is on track to raise $ 500,000 for charity.

Adding another special layer: this winter wonderland has been the backdrop for 19 marriage proposals. “This year we hope to have number 20,” joked firefighter Welsh.

Tim’s three children are no longer adults and now lead the project. They look forward to the hours of planning and physical work that begin in the fall, with lights hung in tall trees.

The end result: stunning lights that inspire generosity. “Last year, the fire company and other charities raised about $ 81,000,” Timothy recalled.

The House have your own portal on the Internet with detailed information to view the exhibition from outside and make donations. It is located at 8 Patrick Drive, Lagrangeville (NY), 75 miles north of Manhattan.

As a closer option, Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights neighborhood is considered the city’s most Christmassy by the number of decorated houses between avenues 11 and 13 and streets 83 and 86.