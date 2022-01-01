The calendar changed. In the blink of an eye, 2021 is in the past and 2022 landed, leaving behind the sadness and pain caused by COVID-19 pandemic in the Big Apple.

There are also great triumphs, such as the approval of the Excluded Workers Fund that gave thousands of undocumented New Yorkers a break, the defense of tenants not to be evicted from their homes, laws that will give more protections to the documented and undocumented immigrant community living in New York, and above all there is hope … hope and more hopes, that the new year will be better, but at the same time, the clear certainty that there will be higher hills to climb and tougher obstacles to overcome.

That is the feeling shared by several Hispanic activists and immigrants from New York City, who from different fronts of action have been fighting for years so that workers, families and vulnerable communities of the five boroughs can have more dignified lives, where justice, equality and access to more opportunities are leading the way.

And beyond everyone’s wish that the COVID pandemic can finally be ended, which the immigrants from the Big Apple, and that it remains on the shelves as a bad memory, the great hopes that many hope lie in the green light of various legislations.

The approval of bills at the municipal, state and federal levels, beyond good wishes and good vibes, seems to be the goal of 2022.

This is how it manifests Modest toribio, leader of the organization ‘Make the Road NY ‘(MRNY), who has been involved in the defense of migrant workers for years, and who assures that although he is optimistic that the times to come will be better, he also knows that more teeth will have to be pulled.

“This 2022 we receive it above all with a positive attitude, and with the hope that we will gain more resources for the Excluded Workers Fund that they were left without receiving aid, and that the immigration reform be approved, because they are two things that we need and for which we have waited so long, ”said the Dominican activist.

“But you have to be clear about something, we can be full of hope, but the bigger that hope, the bigger our fight has to be. This 2022 we have to fight harder so that they stop playing with us. Now is the time to not allow ourselves to be fooled any more. Y to Biden It is necessary to demand that it fulfill its commitments with the undocumented community, because we are not going to let ourselves be defeated ”.

Pressure for immigration reform

Yesenia Mata, of the organization Beehive, from Staten Island, added to that sentiment and mentioned that he hopes that the City and the new Municipal Administration will work more for the access of Latinos to health services in their own language and that a stronger link is made with community organizations.

“It is through groups like La Colmena that we reach our people and more should be invested in campaigns in our language, more interpreters in all areas and a lot of technology,” said the young activist. “We also hope that the legislation will finally be implemented into law. Our City Our Vote, which allows more immigrants to participate in local elections, which will help change politics in a favorable way and give us greater representation ”.

The defender of the immigrant community also insisted on the urgency of increasing pressure on Washington so that immigration reform does not remain up in the air and on false promises.

“We have to fight harder for them to approve an immigration reform that does justice to our community, which in the midst of the pandemic was the one that took our country forward and at the local and state level we hope that there will be more support in terms of housing, because it is a lot of the need there is, and help to apply and access programs ”.

‘Deliveristas’ do not lower their guard

Gustavo Ajche, Movement leader The United Deliveristas, a group that in 2021 achieved that the city ​​Council pass a package of laws that will improve their income and provide protections for applications to take more responsibility, decreed a 2022 with more brilliance, but also stressed that you can not lower your guard.

“The main thing that we look forward to for this new year is that the legislative package in favor of the Delveristas comes into force on January 24, and to continue fighting for our fair treatment,” said the Guatemalan activist.

“It was also good to see that the Governor Hochul The law of access to bicycles to all the bridges in New York City has just passed, so everything looks to be a better city, more friendly with us and with the environment, with the illusion that they will not penalize us anymore as much as has happened for years ”, added the deliverista, proudly warning that the big difference in the new year will undoubtedly be that his guild is no longer invisible.

“It is good to see that time passes and things improve, because if we think about the past, we had no voice or vote, and nothing happened. But now, thanks to our union and the struggle, to which several power organizations have joined as our great allies, they already see us, respect us and already know that we are essential and that we are not going to shut up, so there is We have to continue fighting with more strength ”, said the worker.

Tobias Chaydez, who makes a living in a Manhattan restaurant as a busboy, says his wish for the new year is simple: “raise the wages of workers who earn tips.”

The young man, who earns only $ 10 an hour, instead of the $ 15 earned by minimum wage workers in New York, cautions that he hopes the state will pass the law to pay equally to all employees who earn minimum income.

“I hope that legislators and business owners understand that tips are not wages and that it is time that they pay $ 15 to all of us because tips always vary, and now they have dropped a lot,” said the worker.

Street vendors call for an end to injustice

Eleodora Vivar, Another of the faces that have been protagonists in the fight for the rights of marginalized groups and communities in New York City, at 79 years old, raised his voice so that 2022 is the year in which political leaders fully comply with what they They have “promised” and end the “perpetuity” of injustices such as those suffered by their colleagues.

The Mexican activist, who works as a street worker, assured that she is not only crossing her fingers but also demanding that local and national leaders and legislators give a real sign that they are interested in protecting workers and immigrants.

On the state side, the community leader hopes that the state will approve the law granting food and street vending permits to all workers engaged in this business, most of whom must face fines for doing so without licenses, since they have not been reissued for 40 years.

“By 2022 we have launched a campaign to pass state legislation to obtain permits and licenses for all street vendors in the State, and my best wishes are for this to be achieved, because it is not fair to wait almost 40 years for a permit “Commented the salesperson.

“There are many colleagues who have died with the hope of one day having their permission and they did not succeed. I believe that every human being is free to decide what work they can and should do and should have the right to a license to be pursued, “added Eleodora.

Likewise, the New York leader made a call to President Biden to keep his word to pass immigration reform, being a good leader who puts his party on the same course.

“As an immigrant I tell Mr. Biden to excuse me, but he offered a lot and what he is giving is nothing, not even a temporary permit for five years was obtained and the possibility of renewing it. I hope that this 2022 not all the proposals die and that it does not continue to happen as it can happen with the young people of DACA who do not give them legalization and surely when they are old, like me, they will tell them: ‘go to hell because you are no longer useful to us ”.

Doña Eleodora concluded by ensuring that although her body has already begun to protest, she will draw more strength to see that 2022 really paint smiles of victories in the immigrant community.

“The years have weighed on me, and my knees are already protesting in pain, but I will continue to fight harder, because I know that unity is strength and I know that this year we are going to make ourselves heard more so that they respect us more ”, concluded the Mexican.