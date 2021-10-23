It had been a long time since there was such a great illusion in the Big Apple at the start of a season. The founding of the new sports project with Tom Thibodeau as the helm raised some doubts at the beginning of last season, which soon dissipated with the great performance of the team, but it seems that New York Knicks He has done an impeccable job in the marketplace and can stand as a staunch opponent of the ring. Their two initial wins have made it clear how far the team can go if all the pieces still fit together, and it’s hard not to dream of seeing the Knicks fighting for it all until the end.

1. An outside game that could hardly be improved

They have it all. A star point guard like Kemba Walker to give the keys to the city and allow him to direct and score, exempting him from sole responsibility in attack and giving him solid arguments to double the ball. His substitute is more than solid, with an enormously committed Derrick Rose who brings that necessary experience in a team with dynamite in the positions of 2 and 3. And it is that RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley amazed last year, but they seem to have acquired a special aura in this season, which should be the one of its final hatching. If an absolutely reliable player like Evan Fournier joins that, the equation is clear.

2. The rapport as a team and assumption of their own style

To succeed in the NBA you not only have to be very good, but also have your own identity, a characteristic style with which you can reach the end, no matter what. Defending hard and running is the maxim Thibodeau has conveyed since he arrived, aware that he has a batch of young players on his hands who need to have fun on the court. With a necessary tactical order and defensive rigor, but not oppressive, it gives them competitiveness and gives them that offensive freedom so necessary for talent to flow.

3. Julius Randle’s maturity as a consolidated star

What the power forward did last year was spectacular, but he is willing to show that it was not a coincidence, but that the conception of the great star of the league has earned him hard and has arguments to enjoy it. He has improved all his resources and the experience of competing for everything, being the most important player, has made him mature and make better decisions on the court. You can be a strong candidate for MVP.

4. Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson, the best “signings”

Imposing physiques, ability to play over the rim, consistent rebounding, and intimidating power. That’s what two men bring to the table with astonishing potential yet to be developed, who were unable to unleash it last season. Without them, the Knicks finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, so it is tremendous to think how far they can go if they maintain the great tone of the game that they are displaying in this start.

5. Ambition to go one step further

All players feel part of an exciting project, such as bringing a dim franchise back to life for too long. They made an enormous effort to earn the respect of the league last season and now they want to show that all of this has not been for nothing. Falling like they did in the first round of the playoffs was a very hard blow that will only spur them on to try to progress this season.