During an interview conducted by CNN, New York Mayor Eric Adams said he wants Bitcoin and cryptocurrency to be taught in city schools. Describing it as “a new way to pay for goods and services around the world,” he urged local schools to prepare students for “the new way of thinking” that blockchain technology and digital assets entail.

“We must open our schools to teach technology, to teach this new way of thinking.”

He expressed that many young people in the city are unfamiliar with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Therefore, incorporating these studies into this educational system would help educate the youngest regarding the new era of digitization.

Recall that, we recently announced that the Adams said that he will receive the first three pay checks for his services as mayor of the city in Bitcoin.

Banco Santander in Spain plans to launch investment projects in Bitcoin

European countries have been specially prepared to start their own ETF trips. However, the lack of regulatory clarity remains an obstacle. One example is Spain, a country where Santander bank is reportedly in the final stages of curing its BTC ETFs despite general reluctance from the banking fraternity.

Speaking to Bloomberg recently, the president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, said:

«We are leaders in crypto. We issue the first bond on the blockchain. We have a solid team working on it. Our clients want to buy bitcoins, but it has taken a long time to adopt it due to regulatory issues. We are now about to offer crypto ETFs. ‘

The bank has yet to reveal more details about the new product, acknowledging that the ideation has been going on for quite some time.

Mastercard launches cryptocurrency-linked payment cards in Asia Pacific

Mastercard has partnered with digital asset services companies Amber Group, Bitkub and CoinJar to enable Asia Pacific consumers and businesses to obtain Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards linked to cryptocurrencies, the company said in a statement Monday.

Mastercard’s partners for this initiative are the first Asia Pacific-based cryptocurrency platforms to join Mastercard’s global Crypto Card program, according to the statement.

Featured headlines:

The price of Bitcoin returned to trading around $ 66,000 this Monday. Obtaining a growth of approximately 5% in the last 24 hours.During the last seven days, data indicates that the market capitalization of Bitcoin has grown by 8%, which places it very close to the capitalization of silver. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem shared his negative Bitcoin narrative. Saying that BTC is not a digital currency, JPMorgan analysts shared a new report in which they project a rise in the price of Bitcoin towards $ 146,000. But at the same time they stressed that it would not be this or next year.

