More and more power figures within States are noticing the potential of cryptocurrencies and, therefore, seeking to incorporate them into normalcy. This is precisely the case of Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City, who suggested that schools should include cryptocurrencies as a subject.

Cryptocurrencies represent enormous potential for the economy

Cryptocurrencies have proven to have significant potential to revolutionize different sectors of an economy, providing solutions to old problems.

However, it is also true that the lack of knowledge regarding the crypto world is still significant.

In general, being a relatively new industry, many people do not have the necessary tools associated with cryptocurrencies; This implies a greater probability of making mistakes that end in the loss of savings or capital.

Furthermore, also being at the nascent point of the industry, there is still a lot of potential to be exploited. And this will only be possible through standardization and research on cryptocurrencies.

Thus, during an interview with CNN, Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City, assured that cryptocurrencies and Blockchain should be taught in the city’s schools.

“We need to open our schools to teach technology to teach this new way of thinking …” said the mayor. In fact, he claims to have noticed a very low awareness of cryptocurrencies among his young voters.

Is it really necessary?

The mayor of New York’s comments on cryptocurrencies have been the subject of debate on social media.

In general, many believe that schools should focus on improving their educational quality; especially in subjects like math, history, science, language, and personal finance.

However, as we discussed earlier, cryptocurrencies have gained popularity. Many times under the idea of ​​”becoming a millionaire quick”, which is a dangerous idea.

Therefore, it is more and more common to see young people join the crypto world; be it through NFT games like Axie Infinity, the NFTs themselves or as investors. And, if that is so, the only way to reduce the likelihood that they will be scammed is through knowledge. With this in mind, it seems that the idea of ​​Eric Adams is not so far-fetched.

He also outlined plans to encourage New York businesses to accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as payment, saying he would “be careful.” He added that New York “must remain a center of innovation, no matter what the innovation is.”

