01/10/2022 at 21:31 CET

.

The fire on Sunday, January 9, in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx, in the north of the city, left 17 deceased, 8 of them children, as clarified this Monday by the mayor Eric Adams, which thus reduced the figure of 19 deaths initially offered.

But on Monday morning “many are still fighting for their lives” in one of the seven hospitals where they were admitted, the mayor clarified in a press conference at the scene with the head of the Fire Department, Dan Nigro, and the Bronx county authorities.

He confirmed that it was an electric stove located on the second floor that was at the origin of the fire, and the inhabitants of that apartment, when trying to flee from the fire, left the door open, a detail that aggravated the consequences of the fire. “Close your doors”, the mayor repeated several times as advice to avoid new similar tragedies.

Adams said they are receiving calls of solidarity from everywhere, including from President Joe Biden, who called him today to offer all the support and help they may need; for his part, also the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, presented his condolences to the victims.

Nigro specified that most of the deaths occurred not due to Burns, but poisoning due to the smoke that rose from the second floor along the 19 floors of the property.

The 120 families that occupied this building were evacuated, and those who did not suffer poisoning or burns have been accommodated in four hotels in the same district; the mayor promised all of them a quick relocation, either back in their homes or in other homes “in decent conditions”.

The mayor underlined the multi-ethnic character of the neighborhood in general and of that building in particular, with a large percentage of immigrants, who yesterday encouraged to come forward to ask for help or compensation even if their status is irregular, with the promise that they would not suffer any persecution for that detail.

Among the victims are a large number of Gambians or people with gambian roots, as confirmed by the ambassador of this African country, Sheikh Omar Faye, present today at the scene. “My country is in a state of shock,” said the ambassador, purposely displaced from Washington.

There are suspicions that there are Dominicans also among the victims, according to what they told . from the Dominican consulate in New York, since numerous families from this community lived in the building, but there is no certainty of the number of compatriots affected.

The Dominican Consul Eligio Jaquez, who was present with Adams and the district authorities, was going to make a tour of the shelters and hospitals in the area to verify the presence of compatriots among those affected.