

The state has accumulated more than four million cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Photo: EPA / Justin Lane / .

NEW YORK – The state of New York registered 90,132 cases of COVID-19 this Friday, a new record since the outbreak of the pandemic, and saw how hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase amid the explosion of infections generated by the omicron variant, according to official data released this Saturday.

After reaching an all-time high on January 1, infections had dropped slightly in recent days, but are clearly on the rise again now.

With the figures reported this Saturday, the state accumulates more than four million cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of a population of just under twenty million, which was among the hardest hit in the United States at the beginning of the crisis and that it is now again with Ómicron.

#COVID Update: -425,782 Test Results Reported

-90,132 Positives

-21.17% Positive

-11,843 Hospitalizations (+295)

-154 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/4fgL36gQfJ – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 8, 2022

In the last day, more than 21% of the tests carried out in the state were positive, which indicates that the real infections are well above the confirmed number.

In addition, New York reported 295 new hospitalizations, for a total of 11,843, and 154 new deaths, a very high number compared to the situation in recent months.

This Saturday, the authorities reported that dozens of hospitals in the north of the state will have to temporarily suspend non-urgent operations due to the saturation they are currently experiencing.

“There is an answer to this winter high and it’s simple: the vaccine and the booster dose“Said the New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, when releasing the new data.

In a statement, Hochul stressed that the rate of vaccinated children is still too low in the state and encouraged all parents to vaccinate their children if they can.

In all, the United States recorded more than 900,000 new cases and 2,615 deaths on Friday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far 62% of the US population has received a full vaccination, and with 33% of them with the acquired booster dose.

Likewise, the Omicron variant has covered 95% of COVID-19 cases in the country, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“In recent weeks and during the holidays, we have seen a rapid and significant increase in COVID-19 cases. This increase is due to the influx of cases caused by the Delta variant, and most importantly, by the rebound in Ómicron cases“Said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky at a news conference this week.

You may also like:

• Ómicron does not give up in the United States, more than 900,000 infections a day and about 2,000 deaths are reported

• “Flurona”: the simultaneous contagion of flu and COVID-19 that had its first case in a pregnant woman from Israel

• CDC: Children 12 years and older can get a third dose of Pfizer five months after the second injection.