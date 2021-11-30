

New York City will authorize two supervised injection sites in Manhattan.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / .

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the opening of the city’s first supervised drug use facilities has been authorized..

Overdose Prevention Center (OPC) services, are meant to reduce overdose deaths, a public health problem that the country as a whole has been grappling with and that has seen a dramatic increase during the pandemic.

OPCs, also known as supervised injection sites or supervised drug use sitesThey are safe places where people who use drugs can receive clean needles, medical care, and be connected to social services, as well as addiction treatment.

The OPCs will be an extension of existing services and will be located alongside previously established syringe service providers.

New York City authorized two supervised injection sites in Manhattan, in the East Harlem and Washington Heights neighborhoods, which will begin operating on Tuesday.

“New York City has led the nation’s battle against COVID-19, and the fight to keep our community safe doesn’t stop there. After a thorough study, we know the right way forward to protect the most vulnerable people in our city. And we will not hesitate to accept it, ”said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Overdose Prevention Centers are a Safe and Effective Way to Address the Opioid Crisis. I am proud to show the cities of this country that, after decades of failure, it is possible to take a smarter approach, “he added.

For his part, the New York City Health Commissioner, Dave Chokshi said that “the national overdose epidemic is a five-alarm fire in public health, and we have to address this crisis at the same time as our fight against covid ”.

“Giving people a safe and supportive space will save lives and bring people off the streets, improving the lives of everyone involved. Overdose prevention centers are a key part of broader harm reduction, ”he said.

Also read:

· 24-hour cocaine gang trafficked in New York’s Times Square tourist mecca; Latino gang member arrested

Dantesque scenes of syringes and drug use in broad daylight in New York’s anarchic Times Square

· Drugs: the new “tourist” attraction of tolerant New York that has the streets in check