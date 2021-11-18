

If you qualify, you must receive your EBT card no later than 30 days from the date the local district received your application.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides electronic benefits that can be used like cash to buy food. SNAP is geared toward helping low-income workers, the elderly, and the disabled feed their families. Eligibility and benefit levels are based on family size, household income, and other factors.

Monthly SNAP benefits can help you provide healthy food for your family and can be used to buy food at licensed retail food stores.

SNAP benefits are provided through an Electronic Benefit Transfer card (EBT). This is similar to a bank debit or credit card. If you are eligible, an EBT account is set up for you and each month your benefits will be deposited directly into your account.

Benefits can range from $ 250 for individuals who have one person to feed, up to $ 1,504 for those who have eight people to feed in their homes. The program gives $ 188 more for each extra person in a household.

To apply you must fill out an application form found on the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.

Print and mail or fax your SNAP application to your local department of social services. After you submit your application, your local department of social services or SNAP office will review your information and determine if you are eligible for SNAP.

The department of social services will contact you if they need more than your application to determine if you are eligible.

If you qualify, you must receive the support no later than 30 days from the date the local district received your application..

