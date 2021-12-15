

Supreme Court, Lower Manhattan, NYC.

New York Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash was found guilty Monday of obstructing a federal investigation into one of the nation’s oldest and largest credit unions, the Municipal Credit Union (MCU), where she was once president of the Board of Directors.

His actions affected more than half a million workers New York City, State and Federal, including hospital employees.

At the end of a two-week trial, 64-year-old Judge Ash was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and for making a false statement to a federal agent. She was acquitted of another obstruction charge.

The verdict was returned in Manhattan federal court after jurors heard evidence supporting the charges that she took steps for several months to obstruct the investigation of financial misconduct at MCU, while voluntarily presiding over the organization’s board of directors, the oldest credit union in New York.

Ash was accused of helping to cover up an embezzlement from the former CEO of the cooperative, Kam Wong. Prosecutors claim that being a judge tried to help explain Wong’s expenses and removed the requested text messages and emails as part of the investigation.

“Obstruction of justice, particularly by a sitting state court judge, is a serious offense, and Ash now faces punishment for his obstruction plan,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. She will be sentenced on April 20.

Authorities said the obstruction occurred while Ash was on the credit union’s board of directors from May 2008 until August 2016, when he resigned. She served as chair of the board from May 2015 to August 2016, Pix11 noted.

Prosecutors claimed that Ash received tens of thousands of dollars in rebates and other benefits credit union from 2012 to 2016. Refunds included payments for airfare, hotels and entertainment for herself and a guest to attend conferences at home and abroad, along with birthday parties at a minor league ballpark and pay for phone, cable bills and electronic devices, authorities said.

In October 2019, the civil judge was arrested at LaGuardia airport of NYC and brought before the federal court of Manhattan to face conspiracy charges for obstructing justice. She was released on bond and subject to electronic monitoring and other conditions.